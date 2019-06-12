12.06.2019 Entertainment Rudebwoy Ranking x D Sherif - Shake Am (Official Video) By Staff Writer VVIP of Vision Music Group, keeps promise to Rudebwoy Ranking and DSherif to shoot video for their song 'Shake Am'Two Reggae dance-hall artiste Rudebwoy Ranking and DSherif unite on song 'Shake Am' after their beef.The musicians who have had their differences in the past have come together as a unit on song 'Shake Am'.The unity was made possible by legendary music group VVIP last year at sallahfest, and was promised of a video.Rudebwoy Ranking represents the RM Bard family, whiles DSherif represents the PM family respectively.Vision Music Group promise to shoot a music video for their song 'Shake Am' is finally here, directed by Fahd Mahama.With song production credit to Caskeysoni.
