Brand New Music Video: Queen Agalisi - Odo

'Odo' is a soothing mid-tempo Highlife jam which seeks to glorify our cherished Ghanaian men. The song is laced with catchy melodies meant for both the young and the old.

The song was produced by award-winning sound engineer 'Kin Dee' and the video was directed by 'Soba'

About Queen Agalisi:

Queen Agalisi is a versatile Ghanaian female singer who is breaking new grounds with her creative musical compositions. Already had collabs with Guru, S.K Originale, etc