TammySisters release New Music "Ayeyie"

Golden Eagle Records GH artist, TammySisters have released their brand new music video for "Ayeyie", a praise single off their latest album "Ɛmpere wo ho".

"AYEYIE" is a gospel praise tune written on the anchor scriptures; 1Corinthians 2:9 and Psalms 9.

To view the clip from the twin gospel talents, visit their YouTube Channel(TammySisters GH)

The song was written years ago and quickly became a fan favorite but officially released earlier this year(2019) after rerecorded, adding more depth and live instrument signatures by the award-winning music producer, Ofasco ne beat.

The video was filmed in various locations all over Ghana including Sefwi Juaboso, Mankessim, Breman Asikuma and Asokore Mampong, directed by WAGON, an editor at OK TV and known for popular songs like "Daavi ne ba"(Kawoula ft Patapaa) and "ATINKA"(Evang I K Aning)