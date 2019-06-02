Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
02.06.2019 Entertainment

TammySisters release New Music "Ayeyie"

By Eddy Faitin

Golden Eagle Records GH artist, TammySisters have released their brand new music video for "Ayeyie", a praise single off their latest album "Ɛmpere wo ho".

"AYEYIE" is a gospel praise tune written on the anchor scriptures; 1Corinthians 2:9 and Psalms 9.

To view the clip from the twin gospel talents, visit their YouTube Channel(TammySisters GH)

The song was written years ago and quickly became a fan favorite but officially released earlier this year(2019) after rerecorded, adding more depth and live instrument signatures by the award-winning music producer, Ofasco ne beat.

The video was filmed in various locations all over Ghana including Sefwi Juaboso, Mankessim, Breman Asikuma and Asokore Mampong, directed by WAGON, an editor at OK TV and known for popular songs like "Daavi ne ba"(Kawoula ft Patapaa) and "ATINKA"(Evang I K Aning)

531201980811 1i840o4bbv tammysisters 2

TOP STORIES

We Will Continue To Borrow—Ken

3 hours ago

Bawumia Says Fighting Corruption In Ghana Is Like Fighting D...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line