31.05.2019 Entertainment Jayana Releases Victory Feat. Joyce Blessing By Staff Writer DaveJoy Productions has finally unveiled the much-anticiapted visuals for their newly signed propitious Gospel Singer Jayana .The Video christened “Victory” features multi-award winning gospel sensation Joyce Blessing who was featured on the song for Jayana’s resurgence into the gospel industry and ministry.
