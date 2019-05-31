Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
31.05.2019 Entertainment

Jayana Releases Victory Feat. Joyce Blessing

By Staff Writer
DaveJoy Productions has finally unveiled the much-anticiapted visuals for their newly signed propitious Gospel Singer Jayana .

The Video christened “Victory” features multi-award winning gospel sensation Joyce Blessing who was featured on the song for Jayana’s resurgence into the gospel industry and ministry.
TOP STORIES

God’s Anger Will Visit Ghana If Parliament Dare Regulate Chu...

3 hours ago

NDC Blames Akufo-Addo For Deadly Floods In Accra

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line