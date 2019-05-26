Modern Ghana logo

26.05.2019 Entertainment

Danny Lampo releases Paper ft Sonni Balli

Staff Writer

Danny Lampo is a Uk based Ghanaian Afro Dancehall artist has over the years released a couple of singles and currently working on his EP.

He jumped on Brainybeatz attitude riddim and after that, dropped singles like Kung Fu, Higher Height and Home alone, On this song, he featured one of Ghana's best Reggae Dancehall acts Sonni Balli.

