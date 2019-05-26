26.05.2019 Entertainment Danny Lampo releases Paper ft Sonni Balli Staff Writer Danny Lampo is a Uk based Ghanaian Afro Dancehall artist has over the years released a couple of singles and currently working on his EP. He jumped on Brainybeatz attitude riddim and after that, dropped singles like Kung Fu, Higher Height and Home alone, On this song, he featured one of Ghana's best Reggae Dancehall acts Sonni Balli.
