The feisty Nina Ricchie drops 'My Baby ' Music Video & Single

2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards Best Ghana / Canadian Act of the year nominee Nina Ricchie drops a new single and video professing her love for her dream man. This is a softer side of Nina Ricchie we haven't seen yet since her introduction to the music scene last year. The BAM signed act is gradually cementing her place as a female force to reckon with. Produced by 2 Flexing , 'My Baby' is a feel good danceable afrobeats record.

Nina Ricchie is scheduled to perform in New York at the Ghana Entertainment Awards this year in June and just opened up for Kuami Eugene and Kidi on the Canadian leg of their tour last week.