30.04.2019 Entertainment Eno Barony Drops Music Video To Her Latest Single 'Heavy Load' Staff Writer Ghana’s celebrated ‘Queen on the Mic’, Eno Barony finally releases the visuals to her newest much talked about single ‘Heavy Load’.The song aimed at celebrating African women has a well-crafted music video to complement shot and directed by Takyi Native.
