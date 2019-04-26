Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.04.2019 Entertainment

Young Paris feat. Olamide - JUICY

Staff Writer

Afrobeats artist Young Paris is back with another head-bopping tune featuring one of Nigeria’s most notable artist Olamide.

This music video directed by Sierra Leonean’s Abfad features "Juicy" a cool and seductive track produced by Big H.

French-born, New York-bred Congolese singer and the beloved Yoruba rapper explain how this song is about their finesse and lifestyle boasting gold chains and Rolls Royce money, which they hope to use to spoil their ladies. The Roc Nation artist is not new to making bangers with Nigerian superstars with recent collaborations from Skales, Tiwa Savage, and Reekado Banks.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line