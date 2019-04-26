DJ Sly Drops Classic Video For ‘ Ole Alo’ featuring top African musicians.

Ghanaian Award Winning Disc Jockey, DJ Sly has proved his versatility once again by releasing his much-awaited mega collaboration music video tilted: "Ole Alo”.

In this thrilling banger official music video; DJ Sly featured sensational Nigerian Superstars, Teni and Skales adding up with Ghanaian top star E.L and Cameroon music Diva, Daphne.

DJ Sly has carved a niche for himself in the music industry for years now.

It seems like Sly made a master plan to collaborate with great artists from both Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon to make ‘Ole Alo’ possible.

It’s an absolutely thrilling classic music video you don’t need to miss. The video is expected to top video charts in coming days.

If you haven’t watched yet, then you are missing out a lot.