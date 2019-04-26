Feli Nuna Releases An Ode To Her Culture In Newsong & Video ‘azaa'

Amidst the many events marking Ghana’s ‘Year Of Return’ , Feli Nuna has released a new upbeat Afro-Highlife ballad titled ‘AZAA’. She dedicates this song to people all around the world especially Ghanaians; no matter our differences, we should come together as one people to celebrate.The title of the single ‘AZAA' means ‘celebrate’ in her local Ghanaian dialect of Ewe. The song and it’s colorful video is a representation of the vibrant Ewe culture in Ghana, giving Ghanaians a reason to celebrate the unique features of our culture, and others, a reason to come visit the heart of West-Africa (Ghana).