D-Black and KiDi release music video for Obi Ba and its beautiful

One of the industry's most revered names and one of our finest male vocalists team up to bring us this absolutely beautiful masterpiece 'Obi Ba'. The beautifully produced record is accompanied by definitely one of the best directed music videos of our time.

'Obi Ba' comes off D-Black's upcoming 4th studio album 'Loyalty' and was produced by MOG Beatz, Video directed by Gyo Gyimah (Phamous Philms).

The music video was styled by New York City's Mimmy Yeboah and Ghana's GG Bespoke and accessorized by Selina Beb.

D-Black is set to drop his forth studio album ''Loyalty' after an almost 3 year hiatus and launch of his new record label last year , Black Avenue Muzik. We anticipate amazing work of art.