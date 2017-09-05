TOP STORIES
Fashion Schools In Ghana: Riohs Originate Fashion School Graduates 60 Trained Designers
On the night of Saturday 26th August 2017, Ghana’s fashion and style industry recorded another historic event which saw the graduation of 60 fashion designers and creators who have successfully, received training at Dzorwulu-based Riohs Originate Fashion School.
The Lifestyle Gallery on the Spintex Road was the venue for the much anticipated fashion event on this year's calendar.
The beneficiaries, who have acquired this essential creative skill in Fashion Design, are ready to make a giant step into becoming entrepreneurs after going through 6-months of training.
The event aimed at showcasing 60 trained designers and creators with side events including a fashion show, Opera and Awards.
Since it's inception in 2010, Riohs Originate has chalked many achievements in transforming how fashion is represented and how designers are accustomed in Ghana through a defiantly effective educational package and practically innovative creative process.
It is one institution that has ensured the showcase of fashion brands locally made in Ghana.
Riohs Originate Fashion School provides services and training for individuals/organizations that value their image, style, colour and insist on promptness, accuracy and consistency.
In an interview with the press, Fashion Guru and 2016 AFROMA Award Winner and CEO of Riohs Originate Fashion School, Richard Ohene Sika, revealed that it was quite challenging for the students but they successfully made it.
"This leading-edge concept avails space to present refreshing students who underwent the 6-month training course and are creating their own paths channeling strength, eccentricity, endurance and motivation," Mr. Ohene Sika said.
Riohs Originate was founded in 2010 by Richard Ohene Sika- a writer, singer, fashion designer and talent manager, which has been the driving force behind numerous citizen-centered and educational initiatives.
Richard’s original vision was to offer the general public the chance to take high quality arts courses by distance learning, without prior qualifications or restrictions. He saw Riohs as a means of transforming people’s lives, giving them the opportunity and skills to express their creative talents under the guidance of professional artists.
Today, Riohs Originate is a thriving creativity enhancement institution whose charitable purpose is to widen participation in arts education. Countless students each year now study creative and visual arts by open learning with us.
