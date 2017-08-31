TOP STORIES
I live, i die. Then i die and i live.By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Heels & Muscles Fashion Show 2017’ Is Here Again!!
Heels and muscles fashion show is here again!!!!
Yes, The Recess Modelling Agency in collaboration with BlackStar SR Entertainment brings you yet another exciting edition of the Heels and Muscles Fashion Show come the 9th of September 2017 at the plush TomeRick Hotel located at East Legon, Accra.
History will be made again! Come and experience a night of splendid but affordable authentic Ghanaian and continental fashion, music, glitz and glamour all in one space.
Please note that everything displayed on the runway is for sale and at a much discounted price as a special giveaway only on the night of theshow.
This year’s event is supported by Kriss Makeovers, Mr Candy Ghana, Arkamaid Digital, Event Lab Gh, Logos Gh plus many more.
If you thought last year was great, this year is even greater!!! Spread the word and use the harshtag #hnm17.Doors open at 6.00pm sharp.
Call the following number for ticket reservations and enquiries 0200638464 or purchase your tickets at the Silverbird Cinemas (The Accra Mall) at GHC40 Ghana cedis.
Follow us on social media for more information and get interactive to win discounted [email protected] @blackstarsrent @trublackstarz.
