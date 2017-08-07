TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Ten good signs you are dating the right person
As we look for some long-term stability in our relationships, it's crucial that we're dating the right person! In this article, Beauty and Tips takes a look at the 10 sternest signs that you guys are right for each other.
Too many of us know what it's like to date the wrong person. In fact, the dating world is so full of mismatched people that it can often feel as though we're eternally damned to always draw Mr Loser, Mr Lazy and Mr I'm Too Busy Killing Zombies. And when we're so used to dating wrong 'uns, it can be really difficult to understand if we're dating the right person.
“This guy has prioritised me for once. Oh, what does this mean? Does it mean we're meant to be? Does it mean he loves me? I'm not used to this!”
The problem isn't helped by the fact that so many guys know how to talk a good game. Even the guys who are wrong for us can talk us into believing that they're right for us. However, actions speak louder than words, guys. Let's take a look at 10 good signs that you are dating the right person.
You trust him
With Mr Wrong, there is always that sneaking suspicion that he's up to something. With Mr Right, you trust him with your life.
He genuinely listens to you
All guys can pretend that they're listening to you. But how often are they really present? How many times have you asked a guy to do something, and accepted that he's listened when he nods his head? A day later, you ask him if he did it and he says, “You never asked me to do that!”
We did. You just chose not to listen.
When a man gives you his undivided attention, it's a strong sign that he's Mr Right. When he asks you follow-up questions, confirms things and puts his phone down, it shows that he's actively listening to you. And it's so refreshing!
He gives you space
Nothing can drain your energy in a relationship than a guy who refuses to give you an ounce of space to yourself. He can't understand why you'd want to do something without him.
The right guy isn't like this. He understands that space allows us to breathe. He does things he enjoys without you, and he's happy for you to spend time doing things you enjoy without him.
He cares about how he looks around you
Ever dated Mr Scruff Bag? We'd wager that we all have. But while Mr Scruff Bag might seem cool and hip with his careless attitude, the truth is that he cares as much for you as he does for his appearance. In other words, he couldn't care less.
It really says a lot when a guy puts in the effort to look his sharpest for you. When he always dresses to impress and turns up in smart clothing, it shows that he respects himself, you and this relationship. So the next time you meet him – even just for a coffee – pay attention to his clothes. Is he dressing up? Or is he dressing down?
You fight – but it's productive
Mr Wrong would fight you to the death to prove he was right. And if you wouldn't back down, he'd storm out of the house and wait until you asked forgiveness.
The right person will fight with you (all couples fight) but he's willing to accept his errors. He'll back down, admit you were right, and he'll always try to reach an amicable compromise as soon as possible.
He cares
He cares – but not just about you, but about other people, too. This is a big one. Selfish guys who would happily bypass a stricken, crying person on a street without it hurting their conscience are not the right type of guys to date. If they can be that heartless, what does it say about them? Trouble is, these selfish guys are out there on the loose. And take it from us, they care only about themselves.
Guys who genuinely care about others radiate warmth and love. And when you soak up their warmth and love, it's a wonderful feeling. You can be sure that they'll protect you and look after you. They'll be your warrior. And you'll be proud each time they help an old lady with her groceries.
“That's my man!”
He feels like your best friend
Never dated a man who feels like your best friend before? Now that you are, it means you're dating the right person.
He works hard
Maybe it was cool to date Brad the anarchist when you were 17, a guy who rationalised not working and who was happy to bum around reciting poetry all day and night. But as you get older, you come to appreciate guys who work hard.
Guys don't necessarily always work hard because they love their job more than they love you. Rather, they work hard in order to make their life with you as comfortable and as magical as possible. They work hard so that you two can live somewhere nice, eat well, raise kids, and build up your savings for the future. A guy who works hard is a guy who cares about you and this relationship.
Sometimes you do nothing together and it still feels right
There are days where you two literally do nothing at all together. And yet it still feels so right.
You are his/her priority
Brad the anarchist had a “Bros before hoes” attitude. He was 18, and he thought it was cooler to play beer pong with his buddies than cuddle up with you on the sofa. That attitude just doesn't cut it anymore, and you deserve better. You deserve a guy who puts you first all the time.
Any time his friends ask if he's free this weekend, he asks you first if you have plans for you both. And if he does want to go out and hang with his buddies, he'll ask for your permission. You come first, and he's willing to drop everything to spend time with you.
–
