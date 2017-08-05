TOP STORIES
Have patience awhile; slanders are not long-lived. Truth is the child of time; erelong she shall appear to vindicate thee.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
4th Neskael Corporate Fashion Show Launched
In its previous editions, the Neskael corporate fashion show has made it a point to promote made in Ghana Goods, campaign for regular usage of African wear in the corporate world as well as empower young designers in the industry.
This years edition which promises to be bigger and more fun was officially launched on Friday the 4th of August 2017 at the International Press center in Accra.
In a speech delivered by the ceo of Neskael travel and tour Mrs louange mang she indicated that this year's edition is on the theme "Celebrating 60 Years of Rich Ghanaian Culture & Continuous Economic Growth Through Arts".
According to her activities lined up for this year's edition includes, Models Catwalk which will be done in segment Sankofa Wednesday Campaign ,Trade Fairs,Fund raising for brilliant but needy Fashion Student , Career Seminar which comes on the 22nd September, Awarding Key Persons (In Trade & Fashion).
The launch was attend by Mr Ben Anani, Hon Mahama Ayariga, hajia4real and representative from sponsors as well as members of the press.
This year's Neskael corporate show is schedule to take place on the 30th of September 2017 at the National theater and sponsored by Fifi beauty center, GTP, Neskael travel and tour, mezani, Aqua fill, data bank, aqua fill, anansi photography and imesco Ghana limited.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Beauty & Fashion