TOP STORIES
Winning starts by beginningBy: Nana Adjoa Nimo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
6 Helpful Tips For Starting a Small Business
Starting your business is stressful and quite demanding, however, there are some helpful tips to help ease the process to a reasonable extent.
Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency, shares 6 helpful tips for starting a small business.
Have Plan to Execute Your Idea
It’s not enough to just have a great idea for your business, you need to develop that idea and you need a plan to do that. You should first develop a business concept, then from there you write a solid business plan to guide your development of the business concept. The business plan is a very essential tool for bringing your business idea to life and presenting to potential investors for help in setting up your business.
Establish a Budget
A budget is essential for efficiently managing your financial resources. It is necessary to first do some research to find out about the standard cost factors within your industry, then develop a budget to run your business based on this information. Once you are able to efficiently manage your financial resources, there is a higher chance of success in your business venture.
Get The Right Investors
This is one mistake common to first-time entrepreneurs – failing to get the right investors for their business. Not just any investor is right for your business, because there are some that might take advantage of your inexperience. It is therefore extremely important to find an investor that shares your passion, understands your idea and is someone that you can work with (that last part is extremely important).
Get a Great Support System
At the initial stage of your business, you typically need to spend a lot of time and resources getting things running. As a result, you’ll need support from family and friends. You should first ensure that your family is on board with the necessary sacrifices you are going to make in terms of time and resources, and your loved ones should be prepared for how challenging financially and even emotionally things might get. It helps to assure them that it’s only for a while and that it won’t last forever; but then you also have a personal responsibility to ensure the cost of your business venture to your loved ones isn’t far more than they can bear, because in the end ‘family should always come first’.
Ensure the Legal Aspect is Well Taken Care Of
The key word here is ‘well’. You cannot afford to be nonchalant with the legal aspects of your business venture; that can prove to be a very costly mistake. Secure the necessary permits and licenses, determine your tax obligations and get a good lawyer to guide you legally every step of the way (especially when negotiating with investors).
Take Advantage of Free Resources
The sub-heading says it all; if you can get it for free, then please do. You are not going to be given a medal for paying for every single thing relating to your business, so if you are able to negotiate and get a couple of things for free, then it really can help the success of your business venture in a monumental way and take a lot of financial pressure off you.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Career & Money