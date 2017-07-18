TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
5 Smart Ways To Make Troubling Clients Happy
Handling stressful or difficult clients is not something many businesses look forward. Regardless, they have no choice than to deal with the client's complain because they are the oil that lubricates any business. Clearly, they exist in every business but you know that it is better to keep them if you can.
This is why they say that the customer is never wrong. So, how may you keep your difficult clients? Jumia travel , the leading online travel agency, shares ways to keep your difficult customers happy.
Allow them to vent
Sometimes, you have to just keep quiet and allow your client to express everything on their minds. You should note that they become difficult because they feel they cannot say what they have experienced by using your service.
Reassure them
After allowing them to express themselves, do not let them feel that you do not have their best interests at heart. The simplest thing to do is to reassure them that every decision is to make them happy.
Apologise
Like earlier said customers are king. They are always right. No matter how infuriated you may be with them, you just have to see things from their perspective. Hence, always take the blame, even when you know that you are not at fault. Whatever the case may be, always take responsibility.
Come up with a solution
This is probably the most effective strategy you can use when handling a stressful client. When there’s a problem, a good business person comes up with a solution.
Learn from the situation
These difficult customers have a lot to teach businesses. So, evaluate who your difficult customers are, then evaluate why they are this way. You may want to deal with them differently because you know they are trouble. But at the same time, they are loyal.
