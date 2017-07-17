modernghana logo

Yomi Casual Debuts 2017 Collection 'Renaissance'featuring Zack Orji, Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and Ebube Nwagbo

Mo AfricaPR
1 hour ago | Beauty & Fashion

Ahead of its 10 years anniversary in the fashion business, Nigerian design label Yomi Casual has released its first collection for 2017 titled Renaissance.

Originality is evident in the timeless pieces which reflects elaborate magical details and, also meet the consistent expectation of high quality clothing and total comfort.

The line includes casual looks as well as more enchanting attires that could be the highlight of your day or night out.

Renaissance collection unconventional designs is inspired primarily by impeccable art that blends well with nature, marking the rebirth of trend to the modern world.

Nollywood stars Zack Orji, Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and Ebube Nwagbo modeled the piece from the collection.


Photo Credits:
Creative Designer: @yomicasual
Models: @zackorji, @poshesteb, @alexxekubo, @ikogbonna

Photography: @ayoalasi for alasistudios
Makeup: @debbysez
Publicist: @moafricapr

