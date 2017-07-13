TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
5 All-Natural Ingredients To Turn Dry Skin Dewy Soft
If you're anything like me, you spend much of the year battling various forms and types of dry skin. From dry, cracked heels in the summer to dry, chapped lips in the winter to overall dry skin in general, it seems as if the battle is never ending. Not only do many people suffer from basic dry skin, but many people have complications from skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. No matter what your dry skin issue is, however, mother nature has many solutions. In some cases, the best treatments don't come from your local drug store but from nature and have been used by individuals and health practitioners alike around the globe, in some cases for centuries. Whether your issue is dry elbows and heels, general skin dryness, a dry face or even red, itchy, dry scaly skin, here are 5 all natural ingredients to help combat all forms of dryness.
1. Water
One of the very best things you can do for your skin is to stay well hydrated. Your body needs a certain amount of water every day to process every day toxins and flush them from your system. When you drink alcohol, caffeine or are ill, your body needs even more water. When you are dehydrated, your body can pull moisture from under the skin, which results in dry skin. While the myth that you need eight 8 oz. glasses of water every day has been debunked, in reality, you may actually need more. If you engage in strenuous outdoor activities in hot weather, sweat profusely or even spend a great deal of time in an air conditioned environment, you may need to drink significantly more water.
2. Coconut Oil
Coconut oil contains a number of "good fats" that are great for both your body and your skin. It is both a great moisturizer and lubricant that you can use on your entire body. Not only is it mild enough for even the most sensitive skin, but it's even gentle enough for babies. You can use coconut oil as a moisturizer after showering, a deep conditioner for your hair, a cuticle treatment and it can even help protect you from some of the sun's harmful UV rays. Since coconut oil is edible, it also makes a great all-natural lip balm.
Coconut oil is also highly beneficial in treating skin conditions that result in dry, scaly skin such as eczema and psoriasis. You can also mix sugar with coconut oil for a moisturizing exfoliant to rub on cracked heels or dry, scaly skin. The mild abrasion of the sugar will remove dead, dry skin, allowing the coconut oil to penetrate deep beneath the dermis. Coconut oil is solid at room temperature, but has a very low melting point, which means the heat from your skin is enough to melt it so it can be absorbed. Coconut oil is also very light and easily absorbed by the skin, which means there is minimal risk of leaving behind greasy, oily stains on clothing and linens.
3. Shea Butter
Shea butter comes from a tree that is only found in Africa and has been used as both a cosmetic and a moisturizer for thousands of years, most notably by the Egyptians. Shea butter is packed with vitamins and helps stimulate collagen production, which helps give your skin a dewy, youthful appearance. Shea butter also contains oleic, stearic, palmitic and linolenic acids, which help soften and protect the skin, prevent drying and even reduce wrinkles. Over time, the active properties that make shea butter so effective begin to disintegrate, so it's important to purchase fresh shea butter that has been harvested within the last year and use it within 6 months.
4. Almond Oil
Like coconut oil, almond oil is both good for your body and good for your skin. Not only is almond oil great for moisturizing skin, but a recent study from India showed that almond oil can not only protect you from the sun's harmful rays, but it can actually reverse sun damage after it has already occurred. Almond oil is also increasingly popular with plastic surgeons as the vitamins contained in almond oil are beneficial for reducing scars and can even help balance out your complexion. Almonds are also high in zinc, which makes it a great treatment for dry, cracked heels and it can even slow down the effects of aging. While almond oil does absorb into the skin quickly, it is a bit heavier than coconut oil, so be sure and let it absorb fully before getting dressed or going to bed or you may have grease spots on your sheets and clothing. On the other hand, almond oil stays in liquid form at room temperature, making it easier to spread on after a shower than coconut oil. Almond oil also makes a great carrier oil for essential oils, so you can make your own bath oil, body oil or mix it with lavender and spread on before bed to both moisturize your skin and help you sleep.
5. Dairy products
You may have heard of an active ingredient in many skin care products called alpha-hydroxy acid. Many dairy products such as whole milk, buttermilk and Greek yogurt all contain lactic acid, which is one of many types of hydroxy acid. Milk and other dairy also contain anti-inflammatory agents, which can help reduce redness and irritation from dry, itchy skin. If you're really in need of relief, you can fill a full bathtub with milk and soak in it for full body moisturizing or sprinkle in a few cups of powdered whole milk. When it comes to skin care, make sure you use full fat products, as the lipids found in dairy also help lock in moisture. Instead of spending a fortune on products containing alpha-hydroxy acid, dip a washcloth in buttermilk or whole milk and lay over your face or other dry, affected areas for 5 minutes and rinse off. The mild acid eats away at dead, dry skin cells leaving a smooth surface of fresh, live cells beneath. You can also slather on a thick layer of Greek yogurt for the same effect.
Author Bio:
Cindy Warren is a natural beauty blogger and has written a variety of articles on natural and organic skin care, especially on acne treatments. You could get connected with her on www.beskinhost.com. Or follow her Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.
