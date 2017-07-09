TOP STORIES
10 Texting tips every girl needs to know about
In 2017, girls have one major advantage over anything their parents and grandparents ever had: They can text their crushes.
In the past, women either had to talk to their crushes on the phone, in person (IKR!), or not talk at all. Now, we have texting. Which makes things SO much easier.
Right?
… Right?
Well, actually. Not quite.
To keep a guys interest, your texting game needs to be on point all the time. You need to be relatively funny, confident, flirty … and you need to give him what he wants. Otherwise, he's going to look elsewhere.
As you can tell, a lot of pressure comes with texting. You can do amazing things with your phone, including land a date with the man of your dreams. But only if you know what you're doing.
Here are 10 texting tips every girl needs to know about:
Be confident
Girls are always taught not to make the first move.
“Don't walk over to him at the bar, don't message first on Tinder, and don't text him first. Let him make the first move.”
But you know what guys really love? Confidence.
When it comes to texting, this means you taking charge from time to time. It means you texting first, leading the conversation and even getting a bit naughty.
There's really no need for you to act coy all the time. If you're dying to text him and are sick of waiting for him to get in touch today, make your move. Let him know that you're thinking about him. Let him know what you want.
Don't answer with one word
There's nothing worse for a guy who puts a lot of effort into texting a girl than a girl replying with one word, or otherwise very brief texts.
“Maybe.”
“Okay.”
“Cool!”
It can kill the conversation. If it doesn't kill the conversation the first time you do it, it will eventually. He will lose heart.
Be interesting. Be talkative. Engage him. Don't expect him to do all the work.
Act cool
One of the biggest rules in texting is not to act needy or desperate. We understand that it's easy to come to eager. You really like someone, and you can't help but show it. Especially if he hasn't texted for a while.
“Hey, where are you?”
Don't do it. Not at this stage. You need to play it cool and refrain from showing him you're really interested. Once you do that, he's winning. He's in control.
And he might not like it if you look needy. It's not an attractive quality.
So keep calm and wait for him to text you back. Don't rush him. He'll text when he's ready to text. If you push him, sure he might reply. But he might not be happy. Worse still, you might have put him off for good.
Guys love it when girls are cool and can wait for a reply. It shows that you're busy with life, you've got stuff going on, and you're not just existing solely for him!
Be you
Texting mistake #12 – trying to be someone else.
Just be you! If you aren't, he'll find out eventually anyway.
Don't send him a novel
He won't be too impressed if you send him a massive, detailed reply that's going to take him more than a minute to read. His time is precious and he's probably just looking to chill and have some fun with you. So don't burden him with huge texts that explain to him exactly what you did during the day.
Discriminate and cut out the waffle. If a text looks too long, it probably is. Be specific, be funny, and keep texts to just two to three lines at the most.
Be funny
You don't have to be a comedian and you don't have to tell jokes. But show him that you've got a sense of humour at least. Poke fun at him, banter with him and tease him.
Be positive!
No guy wants to wake up to an “I'm so depressed today,” text message at this stage. If you want things to develop between you and a crush, you need to be as positive as possible.
Sure, there might be some serious, sad stuff going on in your life right now. But you don't need to tell him all about it.
Be light, be positive, be fun. Show him that you like to have a laugh. Give him a reason to want to text you. Make him be like, “Hey, I really wanna reply to her today because she's so much fun!”
Ask him questions about himself
It's really annoying whenever there is a lull in a text conversation. But hey, lulls happen.
The best way to avoid them is by asking him a question – preferably about himself.
Guys love to talk about themselves. Apart from football, it's probably their favourite topic. So give him a chance to open up and keep the conversation going. Ask him interesting, open-ended questions that will be interesting for him to answer.
Stop texting when the time is right
Look, sometimes a text convo comes to an end. It doesn't come to an end forever, but it comes to an end at that particular time in the day.
And if you can see that the conversation is starting to fizz out, don't try to revive it. Just tell him you've got stuff to do now and that you'll be back later.
Trying to revive a dying conversation can make things worse. What are you going to say? Are you going to say anything just to keep the convo alive? It's a bad idea because you might say something silly that weirds him out or puts him off. Just know when to cut a conversation that's clearly dying, get on with your day, and hit him up later when there are new things to talk about.
Don't ask if he's okay
“Are you okay? You haven't texted for a while. Is it something I said?”
Never say this, or any variation of it. Not yet. It's the texting Kiss of Death.
If he hasn't replied for a while, he probably has good reasons. But once you start asking if you've annoyed him, you're on a slippery slope from which there is little chance of recovery.
Don't over-analyse things. Just accept that people have their reasons for not texting for a while. Trust that he will reply eventually. They usually do.
Do you have other texting tips to share?
Stay happy!
–
