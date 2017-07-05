modernghana logo

Nigerian-Austrian Designer Omatu of Fulani Fashion Takes The Runway At Vienna Fashion Week

Mo AfricaPR
1 hour ago | Beauty & Fashion

Fulani Fashion by Austria/Los Angeles based fashion designer Omatu is of Nigerian descent, known for her trademark which symbolises sex-appeal, elegance and glamour.

Launched in 2003, Omatu has been showing her collections all across the globe, and getting her works published in magazines in the US and Europe. Her brand Fulani which namesake with the Nigerian tribe, rapidly gained exposure.

Fulani has represented at international trade shows, drawing celebrities and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) to the up and coming fashion brand.

In recent times, Omatu debuted her "piece of me" collection with a catwalk presentation during Vienna Fashion Week. The success of her showcase enabled her to style more top notch Nigerian and international celebrities like Agbani Darego, Seyi Shay, 2Baba, Davido, Michelle Williams, Kim Porter, Lil Mama, Candace Bushnell and more.

A typical Fulani piece emphasizes the feminine charms, and is ready to wear chic couture. Premium fabrics, colorful and patterned are a signature feature of a Fulani design.

Omatu, head designer, singer/song-writer, and Sandra who is currently advising as a consultant are the creative minds behind the contemporary brand.

Designer: @fulanifashion

