Fashion Schools In Ghana: Fashion Should Be Driven By Passion & Great Skills—Riohs Orginate Boss
For one to make a mark in the fashion and style industry, it would take a great deal of skill driven by passion as well as the zeal to offer nothing but the best for clients.
This, according to the Dzorwulu based Fashion Guru and 2016 AFROMA Award Winner, Richard Ohene Sika’s, Riohs Originate Fashion School.
“As you move along amid the growing challenges in the fashion industry, it is worth mentioning that you need to adapt and learn new dynamics of the industry to meet new demands,” Richard Ohene Sika stated.
According to him, these are critical tips when well applied would lead to enormous success in all endeavours of the industry.
He was speaking in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana Lifestyle when the team engaged him on a number of issues critical to the growth of fashion design in Ghana.
Riohs Originate Fashion School provides services and training for individuals/organizations that value their image, style, colour and insist on promptness, accuracy and consistency.
Riohs Originate was founded in 2010 by Richard Ohene Sika- a writer, singer, fashion designer and talent manager, which has been the driving force behind numerous citizen-centered and educational initiatives.
Richard’s original vision was to offer the general public the chance to take high quality arts courses by distance learning, without prior qualifications or restrictions. He saw Riohs as a means of transforming people’s lives, giving them the opportunity and skills to express their creative talents under the guidance of professional artists.
Today, Riohs Originate is a thriving creativity enhancement institution whose charitable purpose is to widen participation in arts education. Countless students each year now study creative and visual arts by open learning with us.
