Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
5 Factors To Consider Before Hiring A Personal Trainer
If you have plans in mind to keep fit or lose some weight, you may be thinking of hiring a personal trainer. Depending on your preference, the trainer may either come to your home every weekend or you will be the one to go to the gym to get your training from an instructor.
The problem here is how will you choose a personal trainer? If you do not know how Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares the things to look out for before selecting a personal trainer.
Communication
Your trainer may sometimes be absent because he has an emergency to attend to. This does not mean you should stop your workouts. The trainer should be able to explain things to you on the phone as well as teach you how to perform certain moves without being present.
Patience
You do not want a trainer that is impatient and easily gets annoyed or angry when you are not going at their pace. They should find an agreeable pace for their trainees. This is important because what works for one person may not work for another.
Professionalism
There should be certain boundaries your personal trainer should not cross even though you do not mind having a close relationship with them. This is why they should be professional and part of being professional is knowing these boundaries and respecting them.
Experience
To get the best out your exercise and training sessions, you must hire an experienced instructor. The trainer should not be an amateur or learner because they must understand the techniques and demands of aerobics.
Personality
As a client, you want to ensure that instructor has your best interest anytime, any day. The trainer should not be abusive or bad mouth you when you are not with them.
