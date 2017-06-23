TOP STORIES
Fashion Schools In Ghana: Discover Your Brand At Riohs Originate
Ghana’s fashion industry has witnessed enormous growth within a short period of time. Here comes a perfect timing to experience moments of top of the world trendy designs in Fashion & Style.
One institution that has ensured the showcase of fashion brands locally made in Ghana is the Dzorwulu based Fashion Guru and 2016 AFROMA Award Winner, Richard Ohene Sika’s, Riohs Originate Fashion School.
Riohs Originate Fashion School provides services and training for individuals/organizations that value their image, style, colour and insist on promptness, accuracy and consistency.
As Riohs Originate gears up to graduate this year’s batch of Fashion Design students in August 2017, there is already clear indication that a lot of fashion enthusiasts just cannot wait to see what’s new at Riohs Originate Fashion School.
In all, about One Hundred (100) students, who have acquired this essential creative skill in Fashion Design, will graduate, as part of giant step into great entrepreneurship.
Riohs Originate was founded in 2010 by Richard Ohene Sika- a writer, singer, fashion designer and talent manager, which has been the driving force behind numerous citizen-centered and educational initiatives.
Richard’s original vision was to offer the general public the chance to take high quality arts courses by distance learning, without prior qualifications or restrictions. He saw Riohs as a means of transforming people’s lives, giving them the opportunity and skills to express their creative talents under the guidance of professional artists.
Today, Riohs Originate is a thriving creativity enhancement institution whose charitable purpose is to widen participation in arts education. Countless students each year now study creative and visual arts by open learning with us.
