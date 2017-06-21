TOP STORIES
Anything that makes you can unmake you.By: Bismark Omari Somuah
5 Seriously Annoying Things Nigerians Do After An Accident
Having an accident, fatal or not, is not something that anyone wants to encounter. Regardless, when it happens, you have to look for ways to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. This said, you expect some sane and normal actions taken by the people at the accident spot. However, for Nigerians, it is different. They completely do the opposite of what you expect and it can be very annoying. Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency, shares some of the seriously annoying things some Nigerians do after an accident.
Leave their car on the road
When you bashed another person's car, you find them arguing and exchanging angry words right in the middle of the road. They do not really care if their actions result in a long traffic or notorious queue. Why can't both of you get off the road and find a solution? In other cases, when a car has an accident, you still find it at that same spot for weeks.
Crowd the scene as if they are watching a movie
Imagine an accident scene and people simply gather round shouting, some crying, while others just watch what is happening like a movie. They will not allow the emergency services to work and in some circumstances, the police have to shoot in the air to disperse the crowd.
It is an opportunity for some to 'steal'
In a crowd, you find the good, the bad and the ugly. The mission of certain people is just to steal. They steal phones, wallets, and other valuables. They do not even care if it is the properties of the person involved in the accident. Unfortunate!
Taking pictures
The technology age is here. The urge to take selfies and pictures have made some people become uncaring and unconcerned about others. At an accident scene, you find people taking pictures to post on social media just to get likes and comments. Meanwhile, an individual is lying there in a pool of blood.
Refuse to help the victims
This is probably the worse of all. You just wring in pain when you see people around you but they refuse to ferry you to the hospital or offer first aid. Sometimes, it is not their fault because the police may just come around and accuse you of something you do not know anything about. Nigerians prefer to wait until the emergency services and police arrive. But at that short time, a precious life may be lost. Let us lend a helping hand.
