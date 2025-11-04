I. Son of man, grace be unto you this last quarter as we reflect and move on to finish the year and enter into 2026. And Samuel asked Saul, have you kept the commandment of the LORD, your God, which He commanded you? Today, the Lord is asking both you and me whether we have kept His commandment this year. Have we walked in His ways this year? Samuel told king Saul the hard truth, for not keeping the commandment of God, you have done foolishly. If not for this act of disobedience, the LORD would have established your kingdom over Israel forever. This last quarter, may the Lord help us to retrace any foolish act we might have committed this year. Foolish acts have their price. Saul lost the opportunity for God to establish a kingship dynasty due to a foolish act of impatience. What are you depriving your family of through your foolish acts?

II. Daughter of Zion, is your house on fire as a result of one foolish act? Through a foolish act, you lost a job opportunity this year. Will you continue these foolish acts next year? You lost a family member, lost a business transaction, and lost your partner through your foolish act. Impatience could be costly and sometimes deadly; cultivate the act of patience at all times, irrespective of the provocation. Adopt King David’s methodology for dealing with foolish acts, and you shall be free. And when King David was caught in a foolish act, he turned to God and pleaded, 'I have sinned greatly, because I have done this thing; but now, I beseech thee, do away with the iniquity of thy servant, for I have done very foolishly.' David, as king, acknowledged that he had sinned against God. Are you admitting your sins before God, or are you attempting to cover them up?

III. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers, remember that it is not the nature of kings or leaders to admit their faults, but a humble person knows when to say, 'I am sorry.' I pray that as we navigate through the daily challenges of life, our love will continue to grow in knowledge and discernment, enabling us to end the year successfully and enter 2026 triumphantly. King David classified his deed as a very foolish act. He said, "I have behaved very foolishly." It takes courage to face your foolish acts and admit them. Is there any foolish act you have committed or are still committing? The foolish act of King David invoked the wrath of God. Any foolish act has its consequences, whether we commit it with good intent at the time or not. King David, after apologising, also begged God for forgiveness. Do you owe someone an apology? Is there someone you must beg for forgiveness from? Put away your royal robe, go before the one you have offended, and beg for forgiveness.

IV. Brethren in the Lord, King David said unto God, 'Now I beg you to take away the iniquity of your servant.' Brethren, this last quarter let us remember that the fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction. My son, hear the instruction of your father, and do not forsake the law of your mother, for they will be a graceful ornament on your head and chains around your neck. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE for reflection sent forth through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! My son, if sinners entice you, do not consent.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – Six things doth the LORD hate; yea, seven are an abomination unto him: a proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, a false witness that speaketh lies, and one that soweth discord among brethren.

PRAYER: God bless you for receiving His word with gladness, and Lord, let the mantle of Elijah fall on us this month through Jesus Christ’s name, amen.

REF: I Chronicles 21:8

I Samuel 13:13

Proverbs 1:7-10

Proverbs 6:16-19

