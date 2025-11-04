God has no room for double-minded people

I. Daughter of Zion, grace be to the holy and faithful brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus who live across the globe. Grace and peace to you from God, our Father. This last quarter, how are you finishing the race set for you this year? How do you intend to enter into next year? Remember that God does not work with lukewarm workers. , for they are unstable in all things. This year, what has been your attitude to kingdom business? What has been your attitude towards your professional duties? Are you working for God or for men? Are you purposeful or double-minded? Or this last quarter, how I wish we would take a firm stand to be either cold or hot and not lukewarm. Remember that no man can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will hold to the one and despise the other.

II. Son of Man, this last quarter let us work to serve God and not any mammon. For we cannot be cold and hot at the same time. This last quarter let us check our spiritual temperature again. We cannot serve God and be enslaved to the world. You cannot be in the church and the world at the same time. Your temple cannot be a place for God, and then you rent it out to the devil to use. Remember that God knows our works. As a reckless lifestyle has the potency to destroy the physical body, the same way a reckless spiritual way of life will destroy you. For we must all appear before the judgement seat of Christ, so that everyone may receive the things done in his body according to what he hath done, whether they are good or bad.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers, what is your spiritual temperature? Are you cold or hot? Our temperature is very critical to both our spiritual and physical wellbeing. Do you know both your spiritual and physical temperature? Knowing your blood pressure is very critical to your physical well-being as well as your spiritual alertness. God says, "I know your works and know your temperature; you are neither cold nor hot." God, the great physician, knows our temperature, whether we are cold or hot. You may hide your spiritual temperature from men, but not from God. Do you know both your spiritual and physical blood pressure? This month, seek help from both physical physicians and from God to know your physical and spiritual blood pressure levels.

IV. Brethren in the Lord, remember that as part of our duties, God has made us watchmen and women unto the house of Israel; therefore, hear the word of the Lord this last quarter and give them warning. When I, the LORD of Lords, say unto the wicked, 'Thou shalt surely die,' and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life, the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but his blood will I require at thine hand. Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not from his wickedness nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul. This is a DIVINE WORD FOR REFLECTION offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! For the WORD OF GOD is quicker, more powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – He that has an ear, let him hear what the spirit says.

PRAYER: God, as men depend on their earthly defensive forces, I will depend on your WORD, through which the thoughts and intents of the hearts of the forces against me will be revealed. LORD, FIGHT WITH THOSE WHO WILL FIGHT AGAINST ME THIS MONTH, through Christ Jesus’ name. Amen!

REF: Revelations 3:15&16

Matthew 6:24

II Corinthians 5:10

