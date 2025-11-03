God shall hide you until the appointed season and time

I. SON OF MAN, grace be unto you and thy household. This last quarter, God is going to hide you and prepare you for a new mission next year. There is a time to hide from the public in order to spiritually fortify yourself for the mandate. This last quarter is also a season to hide to meditate on the word of God, undertake spiritual warfare, seek the face of God, and pray consistently. And when Athaliah, the mother of Ahaziah, saw that her son was dead, she arose and destroyed all the royal seed. But Jehosheba, the daughter of King Joram and sister of Ahaziah, took Joash, the son of Ahaziah, and stole him from among the king's sons who were slain, and they hid him, even him and his nurse, in the bedchamber of Athaliah, so that he was not slain. This month, you will meet your Jehosheba, who will hide you from destruction and calamity.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, this last quarter, learn to enter the incubator stage for massive exposure next year. Accept the confinement period, which will prepare you for the higher calling. This last quarter, God, through divine intervention, will hide and deliver you from an army of men who seek to attack you. This month, learn to refrain from prematurely spreading God’s plan for you, for there are dream killers. And Joash was hidden in the house of the LORD for six years. May the Lord grant us grace to stay under his mandated confinement with patience, long-suffering and prayerfulness until His appointed time. And in the seventh year, Jehoiada sent and fetched the rulers over hundreds, with the captains and the guard, and brought them to him into the house of the LORD, made a covenant with them, took an oath of them in the house of the LORD, and showed them the king's son Joash, who was made king.

III. PRECIOUS IN THE SIGHT OF THE LORD: when all men thought that your end had come, God shall suddenly elevate and outdo you to a higher position. Even if men diabolically hide you for their mischievous purpose, depend on God in the confinement, for God’s time to crown you will surely come. Joseph must become a prime minister in a foreign land, but in order for the fulfilment of the prophecy, God used the brothers and Potiphar’s wife to lead him into confinement until the appointed time. And Joseph's master took him and put him into the prison, a place where the king's prisoners were bound, and he was there in the prison. Dream killers who happened to be Joseph’s own brothers thought they had finished; little did they know that God was rather using them for the accomplishment of the dream. Don’t be frustrated when you meet dream killers at your workplace, within your family, within your church, and in your associations. God is and shall continue to use them for the accomplishment of His good plans, not evil, for you.

IV. MY BELOVED SISTER AND DEAR BROTHERS, the place of confinement is not for lamentation; it is not a blame-game playground, nor is it a place for accusation. When you feel like you have been cast into a solitary state, raise your prayer. The three Hebrew boys were hidden even in the den of lions, yet they continued to pray to God for deliverance, and God zipped the mouths of the hungry lions. This month, the Lord will zip the mouths of your contenders. But the LORD was with Joseph, showed him mercy, and gave him favour in the sight of the keeper of the prison. In the fullness of time, Joseph was released from prison to an elevated position in a foreign land. This is a divine message of assurance to uplift the souls of all those cast down, sent forth through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! This last quarter, the LORD shall be with us as he was with Joseph, and he will show us mercy and give us favour in the sight of the keeper of the prison.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – And the keeper of the prison committed to Joseph's hand all the prisoners that were in the prison, and whatsoever they did there, he was the doer of it.

PRAYER: This last quarter, may the Lord stir up the spirits of men and women from far and near to show us mercy and favour. May the Lord bring us out of the place of confinement and elevate us, and may the Lord be with us even at any prison where we find ourselves through Jesus Christ’s name. I pray.

– Amen!

REF: II Kings 11:1-10

Genesis 39:20-23

