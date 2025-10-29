This last quarter a widow shall sustain thee; fear not

I. DEAR ELECTED, ACCORDING TO THE WILL OF OUR HEAVENLY FATHER, the atmosphere is opened for an unmerited favour this last quarter. Beloved, this is the season to rise and go to Zarephath, which belongs to Sidon, and dwell there. See, God has commanded a widow there to provide for you. A widow is the last person to consider for support, but with God, the widow becomes the central person for sustenance. There is an unction for redemption flowing to redeem you from financial difficulties, ill health, demonic attacks, and any obstacle in your path this last quarter. Beloved, this month, tap into that anointing, for Christ has redeemed you from the hand of the enemy; therefore, AS THE REDEEMED OF THE LORD SAYS SO, for indeed a widow shall provide your needs.

II. MY BELOVED BRETHREN, through that widow, you shall encounter breakthroughs this last quarter. God is going to use unconventional means to provide for you. This last quarter, God is going to use you as a “widow” to sustain others. Even though you have just a little, don’t worry, for little is much when God touches it. Obey the instructions of God, and there shall be abundance. The widow gave all that she had to God first, and there was a miraculous turnover. Give God priority in your undertakings, and he shall redeem you. When two fish and five loaves of bread were handed over to Jesus Christ, they were used to feed five thousand men without counting the women and children, and there was still a huge amount left over. This last quarter, give it out to God first, and then he will sustain thee. Don’t look at what you have in your hand; God already knows the value, but he wants to look at the position of your heart and your act of obedience. Give it out. Don’t hold on to what should not be in your bosom.

III. BELOVED SON OF MAN, who is like unto our God among the gods? Who is like our Heavenly Father, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, and doing wonders? You will experience the wonders of God in your life this last quarter. You are about to share a testimony of that wonderful God who has redeemed you from the hand of that enemy. YES! THIS last quarter, YOU WILL SHARE A TESTIMONY, for we are redeemed from the hand of the enemy. What is your enemy? Who is that enemy tormenting a redeemed one? You shall not cross over to 2026 without a testimony; begin to proclaim and prophesy into your life daily. Speak to that enemy: our Lord Jesus Christ, through His shed blood on Calvary, has redeemed us. Remember that you are no longer under slavery, no longer under any bondage, for you are free from the hand of the enemy. Renounce that union with the enemy now. AND YOU SHALL SEE AND EXPERIENCE THE POTENCY OF THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST IN YOUR LIFE.

IV. MY DEARLY BELOVED DAUGHTER OF ZION, Our God has stretched out His right hand, and the earth will swallow that enemy fighting you. This quarter, you shall see the back of that enemy; you will not see that face again any more. Through the mercy and grace of God, you are redeemed, and God will guide you into a holy habitation. God will establish you, and you shall have your peace. This is a DIVINE MANNA to strengthen the weak, offered through the authority of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! may this book, the Bible, never depart from our mouth; let us therefore meditate on it day and night.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – the Lord God made the heavens and the earth through His great power; therefore, nothing is too difficult for Him. Absolutely nothing is too difficult for Him, including your situation.

PRAYER: Father, may we experience that power of redemption through Christ Jesus in every aspect of our lives this week. Through Jesus Christ’s name I pray. AMEN. THIS WEEK LET US YIELD TO THE HOLY SPIRIT FOR THE FULFILMENT OF GOD’S WORD IN OUR LIVES.

REF: I Kings 17:9-12

Luke 9:13-16

Psalm 107:2

Exodus 15:11-13

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION