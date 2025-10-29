Come with me, and see my zeal for the LORD

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, grace be unto you. What is your zeal for the Lord? This last quarter, I challenge you to reflect on your mission: are you zealous for the Lord or something else? And Jehu said, "." Are you still zealous, or have you left your first love for the Lord and ministry work? Is your heart right for the work of the Lord? So Jehu had Jehonadab ride in his chariot. Then Jehu said, “Now come with me, and see how devoted I am to the LORD.” So Jehonadab rode along with him. My beloved sisters and brothers, move with devoted men and women who will encourage you to complete the year well. The word of God to you is for a purpose; accept it, and it shall be well with you.

II. SON OF MAN And Elijah said, I have been very jealous for the LORD, God of hosts. Are you jealous and zealous for the Lord? Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. This last quarter, wake up from your sleep and work for the Lord. It is time to invite zealous men and women into your chariot to embark on mission work for the Lord. Brother, the purpose of God's WORD is to water your earth and make it bring forth a bountiful harvest even at these last hours of the month. You are the source of seed for the sower and bread for the eater. You cannot resist your responsibility; the rain is falling. Get up and plant those seeds in your hands. GOD'S WORD HAS COME TO YOU; ACT ON IT. When the clouds fill the heavens, they fall as rain, which is beneficial for us. NO ONE CAN STOP THE RAINS FROM FALLING IN their DUE SEASON.

III. PRECIOUS FRIEND, so shall my word be that goes forth from my mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it. God's WORD does not fail; it surely will accomplish the purpose for which it was released. You have received His WORD for the purpose of seeking understanding in order to undertake the mission. Wake up and seek your first love for the Lord. SEEK KNOWLEDGE TO IDENTIFY YOUR SEEDS FROM YOUR BREAD. This last quarter, stop eating your seed; sow those seeds. It's not late; just follow the word of God, and it shall prosper in your life.

IV. COURAGE BROTHER, if you follow God's plans, you shall go out with joy and be led out with peace. The mountains and the hills shall break forth into singing before you, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands. This last quarter of the year, remember that obedience is better than sacrifice; likewise, disobedience hinders spiritual growth. This is a DIVINE FOOD FOR THE SOUL prepared by Christ Jesus for the hungry wayfarer and served through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Disobedience is an obstacle to the fulfilment of God's word.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant.

PRAYER: LORD, from today I uproot the spirit of doubt; through your power I pull down any king or queen occupying my throne. And LORD, through your power, I evict any strange spirit which I have ignorantly or consciously associated with. Through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray. AMEN.

