What Is Dyscalculia, the Condition Victoria Beckham Was Bullied for in Her Childhood? Experts Share Tips to Deal With It

In the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham revealed her childhood struggle with Dyscalculia. Here’s what this learning disorder means.

Many find mathematics challenging, but for some, it’s more than just difficulty; it’s a distinct learning difference. Even some of the world’s most influential personalities are not immune to such conditions. Recently, in a podcast, renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham revealed that she struggled with Dyscalculia, a lesser-known learning disorder, during her childhood.

What Victoria Beckham Said?

In the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the 51-year old designer shared that her childhood was far from easy. Beckhem admitted that she struggled enormously in her academics due to Dyscalculia, a condition that makes it difficult to process numbers and mathematical tasks. “I’m a self-diagnosed dyslexic. I suffer from dyscalculia,” she said. “All those things that weren’t recognised when I was a kid. They even called me thick.” Beckham further shared that she “didn’t fit in socially" and “I was quite shy. I was quite an awkward child.” Bechhem added that the bullying continued even into her college years, ultimately giving her a thick skin.

With Beckhem opening up about her struggles, the conversation around dyscalculia has gained widespread attention. To understand how it affects children and whether adults can also suffer with the condition, we spoke to Dr Sushma Gopalan, Child Psychologist, Child Life Specialist, and Dr Sujatha Thyagarajan, Lead & HOD, Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Emergency from Aster Whitefield Hospital Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What exactly is Dyscalculia and How Common It Is?

Dyscalculia is an inborn condition that affects an individual’s ability to understand maths, numbers and even simple calculations. Solving a simple maths problem like 2+2 may seem simple for most, it actually takes several brain processes working together. For a neurotypical person, this mental coordination may take longer or in some severe cases, may not function effectively.

During the conversation, Dr Sushma Gopalan explained, “dyscalculia impacts number sense, counting, arithmetic operations, understanding mathematical concepts, and recalling math facts. However, it is not related to intelligence or effort.” Adding to the same, Dr Sujatha Thyagarajan shared, “Dyscalculia is a neurodevelopmental condition, which means it is present from early childhood and not acquired later in life. It can exist independently or co-occur with other learning differences such as dyslexia or ADHD.“

According to a Cleveland Clinic study, dyscalculia is uncommon but widespread and affects between three to seven percent of all children, adolescents and adults worldwide.

Dyscalculia: Causes and Symptoms

According to experts, the exact cause of Dyscalculia is yet to be figured out. However, research suggests that genetics, neurobiological, and environmental factors play a role. Family history of learning disorders is often considered a key contributor in developing dyscalculia. Dr Thyagarajan noted, “Studies using brain imaging techniques reveal that individuals with dyscalculia have structural and functional differences in the brain region responsible for numerical processing.”

Usually, dyscalculia in kids turns obvious when they start learning in school and encounter basic math problems. Dyscalculia can even persist into adulthood, especially when remaining undiagnosed during childhood. Below are some common symptoms mentioned by experts to look for:

Symptoms In Children:

Children may have trouble retaining numbers in memory, getting quantity, counting accurately, or performing simple addition and subtraction.

Many face the problems of telling time, understanding sequences, or remembering basic mathematical facts such as multiplication tables.

The feeling of being bad at math can influence a child's performance in other subjects also.

Symptoms In Adults

Things that are considered normal like money management, measuring ingredients, or estimating anything become sources of stress.

Struggle in remembering phone numbers or PIN codes, keeping schedules, or interpreting directions involving numbers and measurements.

Tasks like calculating change, reading maps, or estimating time can pose challenges.

Treatment Approach

According to experts, Dyscalculia is a condition, not a disease, meaning treatment does not aim for a cure, rather focuses on developing personalised learning strategies. Dr Gopalan explained, “Interventions usually involve multisensory teaching methods, the use of visual and tactile learning aids, and technology-assisted educational tools that strengthen number sense.” “Specialised educational therapy and one-on-one maths tutoring by trained professionals can help learners better understand mathematical calculations,"shares Dr Thyagarajan. She further added that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) may also be beneficial in managing anxiety and frustration that often accompany repeated academic struggles.

Eventually, support from parents along with teachers, psychologists, and therapists play a crucial role in building a positive, motivating, and inclusive learning environment.

How Dyscalculia Affects Daily Life Across Ages

Dealing with learning disorders such as Dyscalculia affects the day-to-day life in both children and adults. For children, it may lead to boredom with studies and reduced academic confidence. If it gets accompanied with bullying or social exclusion, it can even lead to serious emotional and psychological problems.

Dr Gopalan explained, “Children may require more time to do their homework, refrain from taking part in math-related activities, or feel left behind compared to their peers. In adults, the condition can limit the person's career choices as they can find professions that require numerical accuracy challenging.” Dyscalculia, in all age groups can be a contributory factor to mental health problems, for example, it might trigger math anxiety, stress, and low self-esteem.

Bottomline

As Victoria Beckham shared about her childhood struggle with Dyscalculia, it has sparked greater awareness about the importance of children's emotional and mental well being. With early diagnosis, a supportive environment, and access to the right tools, individuals with dyscalculia can thrive both academically and professionally.

By Dr Sushma Gopalan, Child Psychologist, Child Life Specialist, and Dr Sujatha Thyagarajan, Lead & HOD, Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Emergency from Aster Whitefield Hospital Bengaluru, Karnataka.