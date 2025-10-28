Shreyas Iyer’s Spleen injury explained: What it means, the risks and the road to recovery

Dr. Prabhakar B, Head of General, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery, Aster Whitefield Hospital

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s spleen injury in Sydney shocked fans. Doctor explain what a spleen injury means, how serious it can be, and what recovery looks like for athletes after such internal trauma.

Shreyas Iyer reacts in pain during the third one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025. (AFP)

When Shreyas Iyer dived full-stretch to complete a stunning catch in Sydney, fans cheered his athleticism — until he didn’t get up right away. What looked like a routine fall soon turned into something far more serious: a spleen injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later confirmed that Iyer had suffered a laceration — or tear — in his spleen, an internal organ that quietly does the crucial job of filtering blood and supporting immunity.

Thankfully, Iyer is stable and out of danger. Ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav told reporters in a press conference, “He’s being monitored closely and is recovering well,” reassuring fans who have been anxiously awaiting updates since the incident.

Still, the injury has sparked questions about how serious such an internal wound can be — and what recovery looks like for an elite athlete.

“The spleen is a blood-filtering organ situated just below the left rib margin,” explains Dr. Prabhakar B, Head of General, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru.

“It’s often injured due to blunt force or a sharp impact to the abdomen — which can happen in a fall, collision, or road accident,” he says.

While it doesn’t get much public attention, the spleen plays a vital role in maintaining blood health, immunity, and infection control. “Since it filters blood, any injury to it can lead to severe internal bleeding, low blood pressure, dizziness, and sometimes collapse,” Dr. Prabhakar adds. “If unrecognised or untreated, it can be life-threatening.”

The Immediate Risks: When Seconds Matter

A torn spleen causes bleeding inside the abdomen, which can quickly become dangerous. “The immediate effects are severe pain, giddiness, and a drop in blood pressure,” says Dr. Prabhakar. “If blood loss is heavy, the patient can go into shock or even collapse. That’s why rapid diagnosis and hospitalisation are critical.”

In Iyer’s case, he was rushed to a Sydney hospital and placed under intensive monitoring. Doctors are keeping a close eye on internal bleeding and blood pressure fluctuations. If these worsen, emergency surgery may be needed to remove the spleen and prevent further complications.

Can Athletes Recover Fully From A Spleen Injury?

Yes — and that’s the hopeful part. “If treated on time, a splenic injury need not affect long-term health or athletic performance,” Dr. Prabhakar explains.

In some cases, doctors can preserve the spleen through non-surgical methods. “If the spleen is preserved, recovery takes about four weeks, and the athlete can usually resume full physical training by the third month,” he says.

If surgery becomes necessary and the spleen is removed, the recovery timeline is slightly longer — six weeks for healing, followed again by a gradual return to full activity after three months.

The only concern post-surgery is an increased susceptibility to certain infections, which, Dr. Prabhakar notes, can be “easily prevented with effective vaccination.”

A Lesson in Resilience — And Caution

Cricket’s history has seen players battle stress fractures, shoulder tears, and concussions — but internal injuries like Iyer’s remind us of the hidden risks behind those spectacular on-field moments.

While Iyer’s road to recovery will take patience and medical oversight, doctors are optimistic. With timely intervention, his fitness and form should remain unaffected — a relief to fans and selectors alike.

As Dr. Prabhakar sums up: “With courage, care, and consistency, athletes like Shreyas can make a full comeback. The key lies in recognising the injury early — and giving the body time to heal.”

