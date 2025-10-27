God is about to turn the spells cast against you

I. Daughter of Zion, grace be unto you through the mighty name of Jesus Christ. This last quarter, my beloved, do not tremble by those who smite thee with a rod unjustly. Thus saith the Lord. You shall be liberated from that entanglement through the Authority of Christ Jesus. You are about to see the back of the enemy fleeing, for the Lord will fight your battle for you. Thus saith the Lord God of hosts, 'My wrath will be directed to their destruction.' God is about to direct His anger against your enemies and those who exploit you. God is about to rise up against that persecutor who is tormenting your family. back to the SENDER.

II. Son of Man, God is about to destroy any earthly altar where your name has been planted which draws you back all the time. You shall be liberated through the power of the HOLY GHOST. It is time to listen to the Word of God and run with it. The WORD of God is our only powerful weapon to defeat the enemy. Therefore, thus saith the Lord to you this day, O my people that dwell in Zion, be not afraid of the enemy. Children of God, wherever you dwell, don’t be afraid of the forces working against you. Do not fear anymore those who rule with wickedness, for their end is near. Don’t be frightened anymore, for the LORD of Heaven’s Armies will lash them with his whip, as he did when Gideon triumphed over the Midianites at the rock of Oreb, or when the LORD’s staff was raised to drown the enemy army in the Red Sea.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers, hear the word of God, for these forces you see pursuing you shall very soon pass away, and you shall be ENTHRONED on your rightful throne. Beloved brethren, continue to abide in Him regardless of the circumstances, for without GOD, we can do nothing. This last quarter, the God factor will make the difference in your forward march. The secret to prayer and fruitfulness is 'ABIDE'. Who are you abiding in? What spirit DWELLS IN you? Is it the Spirit of God or another spirit? The branches cannot bear fruit without the main. If you want to bear fruit and enjoy the fruit of your labour, then you must stay connected to the main source. Stay connected to your source of power, which is in Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Ghost.

IV. Brethren in the Lord, in this last quarter, we have no other way than to abide in JEHOVAH. This is not the time to look back or walk away. My dearest, Jesus Christ is asking you, "Will ye also go away? Then Simon Peter answered him, LORD, TO WHOM SHALL WE GO? Thou hast the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and know that you are the Holy One of God. Therefore, my dear, do not give up; hold on. God has heard your prayers. The world outside is worse; it appears attractive from afar, but inward it is empty. This is a DIVINE FOOD FOR THE SOUL prepared by Christ Jesus and served to those under persecution through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The day of the Lord cometh when the burdens of your persecutors shall be lifted from your shoulders.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – And it shall come to pass in that day that the yoke of your persecutors shall be removed from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of God's anointing.

PRAYER: Lord, let it be done according to your WORD in my life. Lord, lash those who persecute me; turn the burden back to the senders. Lord, I pray that this day, through your anointing, you break that yoke and clothe your servant with new garments of glory through Christ Jesus' name. I pray, amen.

REF: Isaiah 10:24-27

John 15:5-7

John 6:66-69

