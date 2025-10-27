Skincare due is gaining popularity for its anti- and skin-brightening benefits, making it a go-to choice for healthier, glowing skin, says a dermatologist

A growing number of people between the ages of 20 and 40 we turning to probiotics and collagen to improve their skin health. What started

nutrition trend has now made Its way into skincare routines, with many believing that beauty begins from within.

According to Dr Safia Tany, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Apollo Medical Center, Koramangala, collagentural protein that keeps the skin firm, supple, and youthful, but its levels decrease with age, leading to wrinkles and sagging. "Taking collagen supplements can improve skin hydration and elasticity, reducing signs of aging.

Probiotics, on the other hand, help by reducing inflammation, strengthening the skin's barrier against pollution and UV rays, preventing dryness, and aiding in wound healing, said Dr Terryeem. She said that they also offer anti-aging and skin-brightening benefits, making both college and probiotics popular choices for healthier, glowing

Dermatologists note that innovations in probiotic-based wines and skincare have gained strong popularity among young adults aged 20 to 40. This age group is known to be highly trend-aware and open to holistic approaches like the gut-akin connection, focusing on maintaining long-term skin health rather than seeking quick cosmetic f

Dr Priyanka Kuri, Consultant - Dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said that probiotics have been considered very helpful for inflammatory skin conditions, and this is due to their skin barrier repairing properties. She said that the types of actions of probiotics in acne involve balancing the skin microbiome and reducing the inflammatory process, while for roses, the main action is reducing the nativity and redness of the skin

She noted that in atopic dermatitis, probiotics not only assist the skin barrier but also alleviate the skin's severity by modulating the immune response, thereby reducing the frequency of dermatitis. Additionally, probiotics can help prevent recurrence. For example, when probiotics are administered consistently for around six months in Individuals with recurrent eczema, the flare-ups that previously occurred every month may reduce to once every four to six months, said Dr Kuri

Probiotics are said to be used in both oral and topical forms. However, studies show that oral formulations tend to produce more statistically significant results compared to creams. "Topical probiotic products still require further reach, and as of now, there are no FDA-approved topical formulations available," said Dr Tanya

Speaking of the time frame to see results using probiotics, Dr Kurl said that one or two weeks may show very early signs of better melting and reduced sensitivity of the skin if topical probiotics are used. "However, it ta It takes six to twelve weeks for the microbiome to be restored gradually so that symptoms, or inflammation-related pigmentation can be really reduced," said Dr Kuri, adding that probiotics are consumed through food or supplements, the body has to go through an internal adjustment, so the results may be visible only after B-12 weeks. "To be sure, probiotics are not a quick-fix but long-term treatment of the internal and external expects of the skin," she said.

By Dr. Priyanka Kuri, Consultant - Dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital