ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 27 Oct 2025 Health & Fitness

Thyroid Cancer: A Silent Disease with a Strong Chance of Cure

By Dr. Narayana Subramaniam
Dr. Narayana Subramaniam, Lead Consultant - Head and Neck Surgery & Oncology, Aster RV HospitalDr. Narayana Subramaniam, Lead Consultant - Head and Neck Surgery & Oncology, Aster RV Hospital

Thyroid cancer, once considered rare, is now one of the fastest-growing cancers worldwide. In India, it accounts for around 3–4% of all cancers and is most common among women aged 25 to 65. Unlike many other cancers, thyroid cancer often carries a favourable outlook—when detected early, survival rates are exceptionally high.

Spotting the Warning Signs
The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck, yet cancers here can cause big problems if overlooked.

Typical warning signs include:

  • A painless lump or swelling in the front of the neck
  • Persistent hoarseness or voice changes
  • Difficulty in swallowing or breathing
  • Enlarged lymph nodes in the neck

Not every lump is cancer, but every lump deserves medical attention.

One of the biggest challenges is that people often dismiss early symptoms. By the time they seek medical help, the disease may have progressed. Awareness is our best weapon

Understanding the Types
Thyroid cancer isn’t a single disease.

  • Papillary thyroid cancer: The most common and slow growing, with excellent outcomes.
  • Follicular thyroid cancer: Treatable but may spread to lungs and bones.
  • Medullary thyroid cancer: Rare, sometimes hereditary, requiring genetic testing.
  • Anaplastic thyroid cancer: Aggressive and difficult to treat, though uncommon.

A Story of Hope
Take the story of a 35-year-old woman who discovered a small neck lump during a routine health check. Quick diagnosis revealed early papillary thyroid cancer. With surgery and targeted treatment, she returned to her normal life within weeks. Her story is not unusual—it is the norm when cancers are caught early.

Advances in Treatment
Thyroid cancer care has evolved dramatically:

  • Robotic and minimally invasive surgery now offers smaller scars and quicker recovery.
  • Radioactive iodine therapy effectively treats residual disease in certain types.
  • Targeted therapies and immunotherapy provide new hope for advanced cases.
  • Genetic testing allows doctors to personalize treatment for better results.

The Bottom Line
Thyroid cancer is highly curable, especially when detected early. Knowing the signs, seeking timely medical advice, and benefiting from modern treatments can save lives. The message is simple—don’t ignore persistent neck lumps or voice changes. The earlier we act, the better the outcomes

Dr. Narayana Subramaniam, Lead Consultant - Head and Neck Surgery & Oncology, Aster RV Hospital

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October 28 NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October ...

39 minutes ago

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye Bampoe-Addo Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye ...

2 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Children learn better in languages they understand — Kofi Bentil backs ‘mother t...

2 hours ago

Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petition NYA Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petitio...

3 hours ago

Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption group Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption gro...

3 hours ago

Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Kennedy Agyapong Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Ken...

3 hours ago

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Ken...

4 hours ago

Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in abse...

4 hours ago

Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to Primary 3 Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to P...

5 hours ago

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Rival rejects Cameroon's 92-year-old Biya's eighth term

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line