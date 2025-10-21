This last quarter Use the weapon of self-encouragement in the Lord

I. MY BELOVED DAUGHTER OF ZION may fresh anointing from God fall on us this last quarter to empower us to do exploits for the LORD our God. We shall do great and mighty things for the Lord. Beloved, this last quarter is also a moment for you to encourage yourself in the Lord. When the going becomes tough and your strength begins to fail you, it’s then a season for you to encourage yourself in the Lord. As David encouraged himself in the LORD his God when all the men around him gave up hope. Men, family, friends, colleagues, and spouses, even brethren from the church, might have forsaken you, but beloved, don’t give up. Encourage yourself in the Lord. Self-encouragement in the Lord is a powerful weapon to overcome the world. I call on you to strengthen yourself in the Lord.

II. Beloved Sisters in the Lord, the men following David were distressed to the point of desperation; their families, businesses, and sources of income had been taken away. The question they asked themselves was, where are they going to start from? How can they move forward without their families and resources? Now maybe you are in the same situation as the men who followed David; through some mishap you have lost everything – your job, your child, your parent, your sources of income – and now you are confused and desperate. My brother and my sister, as you go through these difficult periods, I encourage you to look up. ENCOURAGE YOURSELF IN THE LORD YOUR GOD and tell it to JESUS Christ. Don’t stay on the throne of desperation; get up and encourage yourself in the Lord. Remember that the Lord has the power to restore, for it is possible for your latter rains to surpass your former rains if you faint not.

III. Son of man even if at midnight your tears flow down your cheeks unbidden, you are dealing with hidden sin and weakness that to men's eyes are unseen. Just face the Lord with it and tell it to Jesus Christ, for if we confess our sins, the Lord alone is faithful and just to forgive us and also cleanse us from all abominations. Even if this last quarter you fear the gathering clouds of sorrow, you are anxious about what shall be tomorrow, and you are troubled at the thought of dying. I assure you that Christ is your hope, so turn around and go back to the Lord for the solutions which have eluded you for years. Beloved, may at this last quarter, you find yourself at Marah, where you cannot drink of the waters because they are bitter? What is your Marah? What are your bitter waters? Are you thirsty but cannot drink the seemingly fresh water before you? Brethren, this is the time to cry unto the Lord, and the Lord will show you how to heal with your bitter waters.

IV. My Dear Brothers, do you believe that God can and will make your bitter water sweet? It is the Lord that healeth. THE LORD SAYS HE WILL RESTORE YOU TO GOOD HEALTH AND HEAL YOUR WOUNDS. This last quarter, the LORD is about to heal you physically, emotionally, spiritually, economically, and in any other ways that you need healing. That business will receive healing, and that relationship will be healed. The Lord will heal and restore. This is a DIVINE WORD OF POWER AND WISDOM revealed through Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – for it is the LORD who gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.

PRAYER: May the LORD bless and cause the firmament to change for your good. May the Lord deliver us from our enemies. O God, protect us from those who rise up against us. Deliver us from evildoers and save us from bloodthirsty men and women. O LORD, I have done no wrong, yet they are ready to attack me. Arise to help me; look on my plight and save me through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen!

REF: I Samuel 30:6

Exodus 15:23-26

Jeremiah 30:7

III John 1:2

Isaiah 40:29

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION