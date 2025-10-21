Latter-day empowerment will roll away the reproach

I. Beloved in the Lord, grace be unto you and your household. This last quarter of the year, I pray that your soul be bound in the bundle of life with the LORD thy God, but may the LORD sling out the souls of your enemies as out of the middle of a sling. The word of God unto you is: Fear not, for the reproach has been rolled away. You shall not move forward with the reproach anymore. God is assuring you once again that the reproach of your past has been rolled away from you. God has ROLLED away the reproach of your family from you. Any demonic reproach has been rolled away, and you are set free from their dominance. When the reproach is rolled away, your name shall change. And the LORD said unto Joshua, This day have I rolled away the reproach of Egypt from off you. Therefore, the name of the place is "Gilgal" to this day. There will be a memorial to establish that the reproach of your past has been rolled away.

II. Brethren in the Lord Jesus Christ, as we journey on through the power of God who has removed the reproach, he will grant you PERFECT SECURITY in your undertakings, in the venture, and in your decision; you shall conceive and bring forth a child. You shall conceive a business idea that will lead to a turnaround. Because of what is about to come out of you, it shall be proclaimed at the rooftop that God hath taken away your reproach. This last quarter the latter-day GLORY of the Most HIGH GOD shall envelop you and uplift you to another level upward for His name’s sake. THROUGH THE LATTER-DAY GLORIES OF GOD, ANY PLOT OF DISGRACE HAS BEEN ABORTED. The latter-day glories of God shall catapult you into a new territory to do exploits for the Lord. Through the latter-day glories, men shall notice you; where you were once denied entry, they will lay a red carpet for your entry.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Brothers in the LORD, it is the Lord through the latter-day unction who will pour out fresh oil on you to empower you to complete the task. Through the latter-day empowerment, you shall embrace your healing, sail through stormy waters, locked doors will be opened, secret prayers will be answered, and you shall sing new songs. Because of the latter-day anointing, JEHOVAH will not fail you or forsake you, for you shall enjoy the latter-day rains too; therefore, do not fear or be dismayed. Be assured that when you pass through the waters, the LORD will be with you, and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. Even if you should walk through the fire of life, THE FLAMES WILL NOT SET YOU ABLAZE, AS THE LATTER-DAY PROTECTIONS HAVE ENVELOPED YOU AND THE REPROACH HAS BEEN ROLLED AWAY.

IV. PRECIOUS IN THE LORD, the latter-day empowerment shall destroy the reproach, and the stumbling stone shall be rolled away, so be anxious for nothing, but in everything this last quarter through prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God, who has removed and rolled away the reproach far from you. This is a DIVINE WORD TO STRENGTHEN THE BRETHREN offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the Brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor. Yes! GOD SHALL TURN THEIR REPROACH UPON THEIR HEAD.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – Even when men think that the hour has come, God will show that He is still on the throne and rules in the affairs of men.

PRAYER: Contend, O LORD, with those who contend with me; fight against those who fight against me. Lord, I plead that you take hold of your shield and your buckler and stand up for my help this hour. Lord, pour out your latter-day blessings upon me. Lord, anoint me to continue to do exploits through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

REF: Joshua 5:9

Genesis 30:23

Deuteronomy 31:8

Isaiah 43:2

Philippians 4:6-7

II Corinthians 4:6

Nehemiah 4:4

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

