The enchantment against you shall not stand

I. My Beloved Sisters, grace be multiplied unto you and your household. Beloved, this last quarter, some will attempt to curse us, but they will not succeed. Others will try to put fear into us, but let us be courageous, for God is with us. Sister, I assure you that those who are with us are more than those with them. Therefore, child of God, never give up because of the enchantment of Balak. This last quarter let us present our cases before JEHOVAH, and the God who answers by fire will speak on our behalf. Don't give up your faith because you see a Balak with men and women of power plotting evil against you. God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?

II. My Dear Brothers, let it be known that God shall control the TONGUES of men in your favour this last quarter to prepare you for next year. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, when they open their mouths to speak evil against you, God shall touch their tongues to release positive pronouncements. This quarter Balaam shall speak on your behalf unto Balak: 'How shall I curse whom God hath not cursed?' Or how shall I defy whom the Lord hath not defied? Brother, we have a heritage in the LORD, established through the CALVARY COVENANT. Declare it, confess it, proclaim it: as a child of God, you cannot be cursed. Balak shall in astonishment say unto Balaam, what hast thou done unto me? I took thee to curse mine enemies, and, behold, thou hast blessed them altogether. God shall surprise Balak, who is contracting people to curse you. God shall silence the mouth of all Balaks who have invoked curses on you in the past.

III. Daughter of Zion, through the power of God, we cannot be cursed. The LORD of Lords and GOD of Gods have immunised us against any form of curses through the BLOOD OF THE LAMB. The question is, how can someone curse whom God hath not cursed? Is it possible for any child from the Kingdom of God to be cursed? God, through the Blood of Jesus Christ, has redeemed us from the curses of men. This last quarter, all those at your workplace, in your community, on that WhatsApp platform, in your church, and in your family who have been assigned by evil men to curse you, God shall put reverse words into their mouths. As the Lord put divine blessings in Balaam's mouth, so shall it be unto you this season. Fear not, beloved, for the tongues of men are under the command of GOD.

IV. Precious in the Lord, this last quarter is also the moment to uplift praises unto our God, for Balaam the prophet, who has been engaged to curse you, says, 'Behold, I have received a commandment to bless, and I hath blessed, and I cannot reverse it.' This season as we prepare to enter the New Year, you shall be blessed in your going out, and you shall be blessed in your coming in from this day forth. I assure you as a servant of God that the Lord is with us. This is a DIVINE PROPHETIC DECLARATION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the Brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor. Yes! Surely there is no enchantment against me, neither is there any divination against me that shall prosper.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – I shall put away the garments of doubt and wrap myself in the garment of obedience and faithfulness and walk uprightly. And Balak said unto Balaam, Neither curse them at all nor bless them at all.

PRAYER: It shall be an error to attempt to curse me, for the God I serve will turn it into an equal measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over with blessings for me. God shall use anyone who attempts to curse me as a tool for great TESTIMONIES to glorify His Name through the power of Christ Jesus, I pray. AMEN.

REF: Numbers 23:1-30

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION