This last quarter speak the language of GOD

I. DEARLY Beloved, this last quarter, begin to speak the language of God. Speaking the language of God will remove fear from your spirit, and you will no longer walk in fear. The language of God assures us that God has given us divine POWER and not fear. The language of God will remind you, and you shall see a manifestation of the divine authority planted in you. Let us begin to exercise that POWER of God planted in us. God has created us with the power and authority to control and take dominion over things and not be under subjection. Child of God, through divine power, put away the spirit of fear and put on the spirit of boldness and of power. Walk in confidence and move away from timidity. Face life through the power of God and cast away the spirit of doubts.

II. Son of Man, this last quarter, I assure you through the word of God that you have POWER over sickness because by His stripes you receive your healing; therefore, activate that healing power. Today, activate that POWER from above through faith and speak it out to situations for God’s miracle. You will experience the manifestations of God when you speak the language of the spirit and act upon your faith. Remember that by the mentioning of the name of Jesus Christ, every knee SHALL BOW, in heaven, and on earth, and under the earth, including what you are confronted with. We as children of God have POWER, AUTHORITY, and INFLUENCE more than any worldly powers, so let us activate and use the POWER OF GOD IN US.

III. Daughter of Zion, this quarter you have GOD'S POWER what then can men do unto you? I assure you that when we speak the language of JEHOVAH, God activates the POWER planted in that WORD, and every knee will indeed bow. That knee standing before you shall also bow down. That knee may be the spirit of confusion, the spirit of intimidation, the spirit of sickness, the spirit of poverty, the spirit of miscarriage, the spirit of marital challenges, or the spirit of delayed childbirth. There is a spirit behind whatever confronts us; we must understand and deal with it through the power of the Holy Ghost. You cannot deal with spiritual issues with physical solutions. This quarter, go on your knees and, through prayer and supplications, present your case before God. Through prayer, hand over the situation to God. Beloved, the spirit of fear is an act of deception, and it's a weapon of the devil. So, whose word shall we believe: God, who has given us the Spirit of POWER, of LOVE, and of SOUND MIND, or the devil's spirit of fear and panic to manipulate mankind?

IV. Son of Man, through the Lord Jesus Christ, you have the POWER to liberate the lost, you have the POWER to come out of that situation, you have the POWER to break down demonic altars, and you have POWER over forces of darkness. Beloved, we have POWER, more powerful than any earthly governments or institutions or virus. Let us walk through that POWER. This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor: Yes! The word of God is sharper than any two-edged sword; use it.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – fear not, the power of God will manifest once again and will see us through this moment also; fear not, only believe.

PRAYER: LORD, grant us your divine boldness as we step out today to proclaim your word to nations. LORD, as we speak your word, set the captives free, restore hope in all hopeless situations, and grant the sick healing. LORD, let there be a manifestation of your word through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray – AMEN!

REF: II Timothy 1:7

Isaiah 53:5

Philippians 2:10

