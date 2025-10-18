Work Stress: A Toll on Mental Health

The constant pressure to succeed in today's environment frequently obscures the true cost, which is our mental health. Long hours and an intense work ethic are acknowledged, but we hardly ever acknowledge the dangerous marathon we are running. For too many, this constant stress can cause horrible suffering and, unfortunately, suicidal thoughts. Workplace stress must be considered seriously because it can have such severe consequences. To acknowledge the psychological and physical toll many people bear in secret is overdue; workplace mental health should be regarded as a right and not an additional cost.

The Silent Suffering

Work stress acts as a slow poison that destroy an individual’s well-being. It usually beings with juggling with meeting short deadlines to work life imbalance. The pop up of a mail at 10 pm is not just a message but an interruption making you feel that you work round the clock. This persisted state of alertness has a tremendous toll. Physically it manifests as sleepless nights, prolonged headaches and decreased performance of the immune system. We are worn out because our bodies which are made for brief stressful situations are now caught in “fight or flight” mode. The damage is worse on an emotional level. An individual who was lively once becomes withdrawn, irritable and sceptical on their own worth. Even the thought of casual conversation with colleagues or their managers scares them, as they are afraid that their concerns will be viewed negatively. This contributes to poor mental health and loneliness.

The Perilous Downward Spiral

Stress at workplace contributes to severe mental health issues besides burnout as hope fades. The impact of this makes an employee anxious or dread about work. Eventually this can lead to serious depression. This often makes them feel lonely stopping them from enjoying the things they once loved. For many, their identity is shaped by their work. By itself, this identity serves as the cage's lock, preventing them from escaping. For them, the idea of being carried away from this world provides an escape. This is how the terrible connection between stress and suicide is made real.

Personal hardships and work-related stress increase the likelihood of suicide. Being under constant pressure and feeling underappreciated might push someone over the edge. How ironic it is, isn't it? The place that should be the safest can be the quietest accomplice to tragedy. Sometimes, we are shocked to hear of some people succumbing to suicide. Just because they seemed happy doesn't mean that they truly were. They might have been masking a profound amount of stress from their loved ones. For every sign we do see, there are many more hiding in plain sight.

More than Numbers: A Call for Compassion

In addition to harming individuals, ignoring mental health negatively impacts productivity and organizational objectives. Prolonged work-related stress results in decreased performance, lower creativity and increased resignation rates. Prioritizing mental health is essential for truly successful workplaces so that workers can give their all.

Creating a Supportive Workplace

Workplaces that are psychologically safe start with the leaders' attitude. Leaders can set an example by helping people who are struggling with mental health issues. At the same time, companies must offer genuine mental health support to their staff members through conveniently accessible mental health services, employee assistance programs, and private therapy.

Making mental health a priority is crucial if we are to eradicate the stigma, elevate mental health and treat it with the same respect as physical health in order to promote productive communities and workplaces.

Dr. Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant - Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital