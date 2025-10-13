ModernGhana logo
Ms. Mavis Ekua Enyamah Kwainoe, Esq., Honoured For Her Human Rights Advocacy

By The New Ghana Social Justice Forum
Ms. Mary Brown, Vice President of the Holy Child Old Students Association presenting the award Ms. Mavis Ekua Enyamah KwainoeMs. Mary Brown, Vice President of the Holy Child Old Students Association presenting the award Ms. Mavis Ekua Enyamah Kwainoe

A distinguished lawyer and Law Lecturer law lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and Wisconsin International University College, Ms. Mavis Ekua Enyamah Kwainoe, Esq., has been honored by Humanity Magazine for her outstanding outreach programs on human rights and her impact on legal education in Ghana.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Kwainoe described the legal profession as a calling rather than a title for personal gain.“The legal profession is a calling, not a title to be misused.

We are called to become part of the solution to the challenges faced by our people. Since I was called to the Bar, I have worked without expectation of reward, because my true joy comes from seeing others and our society improve,”

she stated.
She further dedicated the award to her students, emphasizing the role of mentorship in nurturing future leaders. “My students mean a lot to me, and I dedicate this award to them. I urge them to understand that if I can make an impact, they can do even greater things.”

The award citation was presented jointly by Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, Founder of Humanity Magazine, and Madam Mary Brown, Vice President of the Holy Child Old Students Association. The citation read: “This is in honor of your outstanding dedication to human rights advocacy, especially the rights of women and the voiceless. Your tireless efforts in educating the public , impactful media outreach, and influential lectures on criminal and administrative law have inspired justice, accountability, and good governance across our communities.”

In his remarks, Mr. Alhassan criticized what he described as the “antagonistic proliferation of award organizations” in Ghana, where recognition often goes to the affluent rather than the truly deserving. “Too often, hardworking teachers, nurses, and farmers are ignored, while the bourgeoisie are celebrated. This betrays the spirit of merit and fairness. That is why the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, in collaboration with Humanity Magazine, is advocating the establishment of a Ghana Awards Board to ensure that awards go to those who genuinely deserve them, not the wealthy who exploit or underpay workers.”

He further explained that each Humanity Magazine award is designed to promote a specific national or humanitarian cause.

For example:The Humanity Award presented to National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu recognized his historic 2019 visit to Christ the King Catholic Church, promoting religious tolerance and interfaith harmony in Ghana. The award to Professor Albert Ahenkan of the University of Ghana Business School highlighted his environmental campaigns and lectures, promoting a greener and cleaner Ghana.Similarly, the recognition of Robert P. Jackson, former U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, sought to raise awareness about international human trafficking and the exploitation of Ghanaian women abroad.

Mr. Alhassan noted that Humanity Magazine’s ongoing campaigns continue to center on humanitarian development, particularly issues affecting women and children.

He praised Ms. Kwainoe’s outreach initiatives,especially her educational programs such as the Gavel Hall on Channel 247 TV for empowering both women and men with legal knowledge,human rights and encouraging the general public to seek legal aid. “Her work aligns perfectly with the mission of Humanity Magazine to use education and advocacy to build a more just, compassionate, and accountable society,” he concluded.

