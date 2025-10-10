You shall cross over into 2026 with testimonies  

I. Brethren in the Lord, this last quarter, God says: behold, He shall lay in Zion a choice stone, a precious cornerstone, and he who believes in him will not be disappointed. That precious cornerstone is the Lord Jesus Christ. Do you believe in Him? Then be double sure that disappointment is not your portion. Confess your faith in the Lord, and through that faith you will overpower any spirit of disappointment. Rebuke and reject that negative idea, delete that fear, and do not accept the reports of men. Turn it around through Christ Jesus, and hold on to your faith in the Lord. Do you believe in God? Enter your throne room of prayer and call on God. Encourage yourself with God’s word that if you believe in the precious cornerstone of God, disappointment will not be your portion. Do you believe that THE LORD is able to make IMPOSSIBLE THINGS POSSIBLE?

II. My Beloved Sisters and My Dear Brothers, the word of God to you this last quarter is that kings will be your guardians, and their princesses will serve as your nurses. God says, 'They will bow down to you with their faces to the earth and lick the dust of your feet, and you will know that I am the Lord.' By the power of God, we shall walk from victory to victory. We will ascend from one strength to another. We shall move higher and higher. We shall be celebrated with the crown of glory. We shall accomplish the task in spite of the physical uncertainties. God is going to do something great with you and through you this last quarter, and all those who hear will be surprised. God is about to provide you breakthrough testimonies. And the glory of the Lord will continue to surround us daily. For the Scripture says, “WHOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM WILL NOT BE PUT TO SHAME.”

III. Son of Man, the LORD traded His glory for our shame to redeem us, so brethren YOU SHALL NOT BE PUT TO SHAME; you shall not end the year empty-handed. You shall not go into 2026 without any testimonies. But deal with the spirit of fear, which is a weapon used to draw you backward. Watch out against any negative spirit and people, for they will hold you in perpetual bondage, for your God has redeemed you. Let your heart be cheerful, focus on the Lord God Almighty, and do not feel humiliated, for you will not be disgraced. God will not allow you to be humiliated, disgraced, and put to shame. You bear the name of JEHOVAH. WE ARE MEMBERS OF THE DIVINE ROYAL FAMILY OF GOD, SO HUMILIATION, DISGRACE, AND SHAME ARE NOT OUR PORTION.

IV. Daughter of Zion, this is the word of God to you: those who hopefully wait for me will not be put to shame. Indeed, no one who waits on God will be ashamed, but those who deal treacherously without cause against any child of God shall be ashamed. This is a DIVINE WORD TO STRENGTHEN YOU this last quarter, sent forth through the Power and Authority of Christ Jesus, and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Shame will be the reward of anyone who deals treacherously with a Child of God.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – God shall continue to fight and deliver us from shame, disappointment, and deceitful people.

PRAYER: Lord, may, through the manifestation of YOUR WORD IN MY PHYSICAL WORLD, let men testify that this is your doing, and let it continue to marvel people through Christ Jesus’ name I pray – amen!

GOD BLESS YOU.

