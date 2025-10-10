Warning: Unforgiveness makes you a disobedient child of God

I. My Dear Brothers in the Lord, grace be unto you. I have a message for you. God wants you to begin the process of healing through personal forgiveness. This last quarter, God wants you to stop blaming yourself for past mistakes and hurts and forgive yourself. Don't hold on to the errors of the past, which have the potential to enslave you and deny you from enjoying the joy the present and future hold for you. FORGIVENESS brings inner satisfaction and peace of heart. Beloved, God wants you to CONFRONT yourself, face-to-face, and accept your errors but forgive yourself. INNER FORGIVENESS WILL GIVE YOU THE COURAGE TO MOVE ON.

II. My Beloved Sisters in Christ, remember that we are under God's command to also be ye kind one to another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you. As you learn to forgive yourself, you will then have the courage to forgive others who have offended you, irrespective of the gravity of the offence. FORGIVENESS is a command from God, which was demonstrated in that while we were yet sinners, Christ Jesus died for our sins. As children we must be imitators of our HEAVENLY FATHER; the spirit of unforgiveness is contrary to God's word. Unforgiveness is an unnecessary burden that draws one backward. In fact, unforgiveness affects you more than the person you are holding it against. SET YOURSELF FREE FROM THAT BURDEN; LET GO AS AN OBEDIENT CHILD OF GOD.

III. Brethren in the Lord, we are instructed to forbear one another and forgive one another if any man has a quarrel against any: EVEN AS CHRIST FORGAVE YOU, SO ALSO DO YE. On what basis are you holding on against your brother or sister? Against your wife or husband? Against your children or parent? By refusing to forgive, you have become a disobedient child of God. Yes, what the person did cannot be discounted, but will you hold on and become a disobedient child of God, or will you forgive and restore your relationship with God? Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: FORGIVE, AND YE SHALL BE FORGIVEN.

IV. BRETHREN, the first process of healing is FORGIVENESS. Then came Peter to Jesus Christ and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? Jesus saith unto him, 'I say not unto thee, until seven times: BUT UNTIL SEVENTY TIMES SEVEN.' God wants us to forgive always; as often as the person offends, we must also continue to forgive. This is the DIVINE Word for healing our wounded hearts sent forth through the Authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! This last quarter, take the steps to forgive yourself and all those who have offended you, whether they confess and admit their offences or not. FORGIVENESS IS BEING OBEDIENT TO GOD; UNFORGIVENESS IS DISOBEDIENCE.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – He that covereth his sins shall not prosper, but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.

PRAYER: Lord, we need your grace to forgive all those who trespassed against us and grant us the spirit of humility to confess to those we might have offended.

REF: Ephesians 4:32

Colossians 3:13

Luke 6:37

Matthew 18:21&22

Proverbs 28:13

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION