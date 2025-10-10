This last quarter, ignore the messages of depression

I. My Beloved Sisters grace be unto you and your household. This last quarter, remember that God formed you in the womb and called you when you entered this earth for a purpose. Know for sure that temporal disorder cannot stop the hand of God from moving all things in your favour. God is working; therefore, don't focus on the delay in childbirth, the marital challenges, joblessness, loss of the source of income, or the prolonged health challenges. Ignore the messages of depression and turn them over to God. There is no contradiction in God's word; if He says all things shall work together for your good, then look at the end from the beginning. One thing I know and believe is that if God says it shall work for our good, then it is settled.

II. My Dear Brothers reflect on how God used Joseph's brothers for the accomplishment of the dreams they stood against. That is how all things work together for those who love God. JEHOVAH is using that situation, which seems to be working against you, as a stepping stone for you to move upwards. God is using that hard and harsh event around you to move you from your current comfort zone. Hold on in faith, for through Christ Jesus you must know and believe that for your life to be fulfilled, all the things around must conform to the divine direction. God is shaping all things to move and WORK TOGETHER TOWARDS THE ACCOMPLISHMENT OF THAT MANDATE.

III. Son of Man, the hand of Jesus Christ and not the hand of man will touch you. Oh yes, this last quarter, the Lord will touch you, and your life will no longer be the same. You shall run and not be weary; you shall walk and not faint. Yes! Through JEHOVAH your life will see a sudden transformation because the divine hand has touched you. Covert for that DIVINE touch. Oh yes, you need that touch, and that JOY which has eluded you will flood your soul. Something will happen; oh yes, when Yahweh touches you, something will indeed happen, and the world will notice the change as you will become whole. Get ready, for the Lord has stretched forth His hand to touch you. LISTEN TO THE VOICE OF GOD. FOLLOW DIVINE INSTRUCTIONS. BE OBEDIENT.

IV. Daughter of Zion, it shall come to pass in your case; at this moment Jesus Christ is in your city and is right beside you. Covet that touch through prayer. He is willing to touch you; are you ready? And it came to pass, when Jesus Christ was in a certain city, behold, a man full of leprosy, who seeing Jesus fell on his face and besought him, saying, 'Lord, if thou wilt, thou canst make me clean.' This is DIVINE FOOD FOR the waiting brethren sent forth through the Authority and power of Christ Jesus and served through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! This last quarter Jesus shall put forth his hand and touch you, saying, 'I will: be thou clean.' And immediately your leprosy shall depart.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – All things are currently working together for your good. Irrespective of what you see, feel, and hear, JEHOVAH says they are all part of the broader things working together for your good.

PRAYER: Hark, my soul, for it is the Lord who says all things shall work together for my good through Christ Jesus’ name. I called it done. Amen!

