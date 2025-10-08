ModernGhana logo
Let God arise and let the enemies be scattered

I. My Dear Brothers in the Lord, peace be unto you and your household this last quarter. This last quarter, let God arise; let his enemies be scattered. God shall rise in your case, and your enemies shall flee. It reminds us of God's sovereignty and power over all opposition. We are encouraged to trust in God's mighty presence and action in our lives, especially in this last quarter of the year. When God arises, His enemies are scattered. No one can stand in the way of God. In the same way, in your case, God will rise and your distractors will fall. This speaks to His supreme authority and power to overcome any obstacle or opposition. Believers are called to trust in God's strength and provision, recognising His ability to bring triumph over challenges.

II. Son of Man, this last quarter we may face spiritual battles, but God's Word will equip us to stand firm against the enemy's schemes. God instructs us to put on the full armour of God, enabling us to resist and overcome spiritual opposition. We must also seek for God's presence and guidance in all our undertakings, which is crucial for navigating life's challenges and uncertainties this last quarter. Beloved, living a life of faith and obedience to God positions us to experience His victory and protection. God cannot rise in our case if we fail to dwell in His presence. You cannot be in your own world and expect God to defend you there. You need to draw closer to God, and He shall sustain thee in all things. Beloved, spiritual growth involves deepening our relationship with God, spurning worldly influences, yearning for God's Word, and learning from Scripture.

III. My Beloved Sisters, this quarter, to experience the presence of God and His protection, be part of a supportive Christian community which will enhance your spiritual journey and provide encouragement. This is your portion this last quarter may all your enemies perish, through the power of the LORD. But may those who love you shine like the sun at its brightest. The Lord will fight for you on all fronts and deliver you from the schemes of evil men and women. God is ready to fight for you; allow him to take control this last quarter. You have been on your own for the past nine months and have failed; invite God. The Lord has assured you that He will deliver you from your enemies. He will exalt you above your foes, and He will rescue you from violent men. God will repel your foes, and in His name you will trample over your enemies.

IV. Daughter of Zion, this is the word of God unto you: behold, all who rage against you will be ashamed and disgraced; those who contend with you will be reduced to nothing and will perish. You will seek them but will not find them. Those who wage war against you will come to nothing. This is your portion if you stay connected with God. Make the Omnipotent God your alpha and omega, and you shall sail through any stormy waters. Let the Omnipresent God lead you, and your path will always be straight, and let the Omniscient and you will always be guarded or protected from all harm. This is a DIVINE PROPHETIC DECLARATION, released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and serving the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Thus says the LORD, your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: “I am the LORD your God, Who teaches you to profit, Who leads you by the way you should go.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – Trust in God's power, seek His presence, and live victoriously through faith in Him.

PRAYER: Lord, empower us to actively seek your guidance and presence; strengthen us to stand firm against spiritual opposition, and the Holy Spirit’s enablement to commit to growing closer to you. May God's mighty presence empower and guide us as we navigate the remainder of this year and beyond in Jesus Christ’s name – Amen.

REF: Psalm 68:1
Ephesians 6:10-18
Judges 5:31
Psalm 18:48 & 44:5
Isaiah 41:11-12 & 48:17
WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688
GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: cda-consult

