Cast Out the Scorner and the Contention Shall Go Out

I. Son of Man, grace be unto you and your household. As we progress through this last quarter, beloved, "Cast out the scorner, and contention shall go out; yea, strife and reproach shall cease." This month don’t entertain scorners; cast them out. Don’t sit in counsel with mockers. Scorners serve as fuel for contention; remove them and there is peace. It is important to remove negativity and contention from our midst to foster peace and unity as we prepare to enter into 2026. As believers, we are called to pursue peace and live in harmony with others. Remember that where no fuel is, there the fire goeth out: so, where there is no talebearer, the strife ceaseth. As coals are to burning coals and wood to fire, so is a contentious man to kindling strife. This month identify all mockers and scorners around you, avoid their company and cast them out from your group, and there will be peace.

II. My Dear Brother a scorner is someone who mocks or ridicules others, often causing division and strife. In our communities and relationships, scorning or mocking others can lead to significant problems. Scorners move from one corner to the other with tales. They serve as sources of misinformation and disinformation. They are dangerous for the peace of society. Contention and strife are outcomes of allowing scorners or negativity to remain in our midst. The intention of scorners and mockers is to damage relationships, hinder unity, and create a toxic environment for their selfish interest. By removing or addressing the sources of negativity and contention, we can foster an environment of peace, unity, and love. But reject foolish and ignorant speculation, for you know that it breeds quarrelling. Remember that scripture tells us that to start a quarrel is to release a flood, so abandon the dispute before it breaks out.

III. My Beloved Sister, as believers, we are called to pursue peace and live in harmony with others. This means addressing and removing sources of contention and negativity in our relationships and communities. Love and forgiveness are essential in dealing with those who may cause contention. We must strive to love others and forgive them as God has forgiven us. Establishing boundaries and being accountable to one another can help prevent the influence of scorners or negativity in our communities. Remember that God's desire is for us to live in unity and peace with one another. Therefore, by casting out contention and negativity, we align ourselves with God's will for our lives. Let us trust in God's guidance and wisdom, through which we will have the enablement to navigate relationships and situations where contention may arise. We must seek God's wisdom in how to address and remove negativity.

IV. Daughter of Zion, this last quarter as we cast our mockers and scorers, let us establish and embrace love as the foundation of our relationships. Loving others and seeking peace, we can overcome contention and strife. The Bible teaches us that when we strike a mocker, the simple will beware, and when we rebuke the discerning man, he will gain knowledge. When a mocker is punished, the simple gain wisdom, and when a wise man is instructed, he acquires knowledge. Let us be mindful of the importance of peace and unity in our relationships and communities. May we strive to remove negativity and contention, fostering an environment of love, peace, and unity. This is DIVINE FOOD FOR THE SOUL prepared by Christ Jesus and served to those hungry for spiritual nourishment through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Strive to pursue peace in all your relationships, address sources of negativity and contention in a loving and wise manner, and love others as God has loved you.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—By casting out contention and negativity, we can experience the peace and unity that God desires for us, bringing glory to Him in all that we do.

PRAYER: Lord, we need your empowerment to cast out scorners and mockers from our midst. Grant us the spiritual understanding to identify scorners and mockers, and help us to resist mockers and scorners this last quarter

REF: Proverbs 22:10

Proverbs 26:20-21

II Timothy 2:23

Proverbs 17:14

