You shall soon see the back of your enemies

I. My Beloved Sisters in the Lord, may the peace of God locate you this day. Sister, today, I encourage you not to tremble at the sight of those who are attempting to smite thee with a rod unjustly. Through the power of the Holy Ghost, I assure you that the injustice is about to end. You shall soon be liberated from that entanglement through the authority of Christ Jesus. Beloved, you are about to see the back of the enemy fleeing, for the Lord will fight your battle for you. God is about to direct His anger against your enemies and those who exploit you; remain calm. God is about to rise up against that persecutor who is tormenting your family. God is about to turn the spells cast against you back to the sender. God is about to destroy any earthly altar where your name has been planted, which draws you back all the time. This is your moment for transformation.

II. My Dear Brothers in the Lord, thus saith the Lord of Hosts. It is time to listen to the Word of God and run with it. The word of God is our only powerful weapon to defeat the enemy. Therefore, thou saith the Lord to you this day, O my people that dwellest in Zion, be not afraid of the enemy. Children of God, wherever you dwell, don’t be afraid of the forces working against you. Don’t be frightened anymore, for the LORD of Heaven’s Armies will lash them with his whip, as he did when Gideon triumphed over the Midianites at the rock of Oreb or when the LORD’s staff was raised to drown the enemy’s army in the Red Sea. For these forces, you see, pursuing you shall very soon pass away, and you shall be enthroned on your rightful throne.

III. Son of Man today, come empty before the Lord, your God, and ask him to fill your cup like the woman at the well. Father, we have been seeking things that could not satisfy, and then we heard you, our Saviour, speaking to us to draw from your well that never shall run dry. Today let’s go to that well and draw water for ourselves, children, family and our households. Today, call on the LORD to fill your cup. Lord, we lift it up before you. We lift our family, our business, our financial needs, marital needs, and health needs before you this month, LORD. Fill these empty cups. Father, please, we pray that you come and quench this thirst of our soul. Bread of Heaven, we are hungry; feed us till we want no more; fill our cup. Lord, this month, fill our cup up and make us whole again. Lord, fulfil your word in our lives. The Lord gives us testimonies. Lord, we can no longer be observers of testimonies; we want to share our own too.

IV. Daughter of Zion, let us cry out, Father. There are millions in this world who are seeking pleasures in earthly goods they can afford, but we acknowledge that none can match your wondrous treasure stored for us that we have found in Jesus Christ, our Lord. LORD, humbly we plead, fill our empty cup, for we lift it up before you once again. If the things that this world gives us still leave us with hunger that won’t pass away, then we need to cry out to the blessed Lord to come and save us. My brother, my sister, let's kneel to Him and humbly pray, FILL OUR CUP, LORD, FOR WE LIFT IT UP BEFORE YOU. This is DIVINE FOOD FOR THE SOUL prepared by Christ Jesus and served to those hungry for spiritual nourishment through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The day of the Lord cometh when the burdens of your persecutors shall be lifted from your shoulders.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—And it shall come to pass in that day that the yoke of your persecutors shall be removed from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of God's anointing.

PRAYER: Father, may we experience that power of redemption through Christ Jesus in every aspect of our lives this month through Jesus Christ’s name I pray. AMEN.

REF: Isaiah 10:24-27

Psalms 3:1-8

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION