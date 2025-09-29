Make God your stronghold

I. Daughter of Zion, grace be unto you through Christ Jesus' name. I encourage you to , and He will vindicate you. Make God your strong tower, and He will plead your cause against any unfaithful nation. For making God your stronghold, He will rescue you from those who are deceitful and wicked, and He will put an end to the difficulties you are going through. , and He will send His light to enlighten your path and, through His faithfulness, take care of you. The Holy Spirit will lead you to God’s holy mountain. You will come out of that wilderness to the place where you will encounter God’s presence. You need to have an encounter with God as you journey on.

II. Precious friend in the Lord, this is the moment to personally experience what you have heard with your ears and what you have read in scripture. This is the moment to invoke the power of God and experience what our ancestors have told us about what God did in their days, in days long ago. Our days cannot be different; we need to encounter God. Father, we have to experience your awesome presence in our lives. God, we want to see you drive out our enemies and make us flourish in the land. Father, we know that it was not by their sword that they won and conquered the land, nor did their arm bring them victory; it was your right hand, your arm, and the light of your face, for you loved them. Heavenly Father, we need an awesome breakthrough today as we face the Goliaths of this world, as we come before the Red Sea, as we encounter the storms of life, as we encounter disappointment, and as we face the uncertainties of tomorrow.

III. My Beloved Sister and Dear Brother, as you cross over from yesterday into today, I pray that God put a new song in your mouth to praise His name. As you march on daily, through the divine power many will see the wonders of God in your life, and they shall fear it and trust in the Lord for the miraculous deliverance. They will marvel that Lazarus, who had been dead for days, came out with his hands and feet bound in strips of linen and his face wrapped in a headcloth. Today, the Lord will call you out. When the Lord calls, no matter how long you have been in the tomb, you must and will come out. Today, that manner of man that even the wind and the sea obey will call you out. That one called Jesus Christ is calling you out of the sickbed, out of financial challenges, out of family troubles, out of workplace challenges, and out of constant promises and failures, and he is calling you out of that tomb. When that man called Jesus Christ calls you and you yield to the call, your life will never be the same again. Today, take a bold step and respond to the call.

IV. Daughter of Zion, the waiting period is over, standing or sitting beside the pool is over, and the crying season is over, for the Lord will call you out and you shall be made whole again. The Lord shall incline his ears to you today, and you shall also share your testimonies. God has heard your cry and will also bring you out of any horrible pit you might have dropped into and out of that miry clay through which you are walking. From this day onwards, the Lord shall set your feet upon a rock and establish your steps. Your turning-around moment has come, for God will not allow you to remain static. From today, God will make you a profitable garden. Today, Jesus Christ is standing right in front of your house and calling with a loud voice. COME OUT! COME OUT OF THAT COVENANT. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! And Jesus saith unto them, 'Believe ye that I am able to do this?' They said unto him, Yea, Lord.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Let your sharp arrows pierce the hearts of the king’s enemies, and let the nations fall beneath your feet.

PRAYER: God, as men depend on their earthly defensive forces, we will depend on your word, through which the thoughts and intents of the hearts of the forces against us will be revealed through Christ Jesus' name. I pray, amen.

REF: Psalm 43:1-5& 44:1-3

John 11: 40 - 44

Psalm 40:1-17

Mark 4:41

