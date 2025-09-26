May the Lord Give You Power to Become Wealthy

I. Son of Man, may the peace of God be your portion this week. Today, let us reflect on our wealth. Beloved, and you shall remember the LORD your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth, that He may establish His covenant which He swore to your fathers, as it is this day. Today, acknowledge the Lord who is the source of your wealth. The Lord has deposited the ability and the power to be successful in each individual. The spiritual ability to make wealth is deposited in you; it is our responsibility to translate it from the spiritual realm into the physical. It is important for us to recognise God's sovereignty in our lives, especially when it comes to wealth. As believers, we are called to acknowledge God's provision and live a life of stewardship and gratitude. And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things, at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.

II. Daughter of Zion, God's sovereignty means that He is in control of all aspects of our lives, including wealth. When we recognise God's sovereignty, we understand that our wealth and success come from Him. The power to get wealth is a gift from God. It's not just about our abilities or efforts but about God's blessing and provision in our lives. God says He will make you into a great nation, and He will bless you; He will make your name great so that you will be a blessing. This is God’s word unto you. We must acknowledge that God has made every provision for us to be successful and live a comfortable life in this world. As believers, we are called to be good stewards of God's blessings. This means using our resources wisely, being generous, and honouring God with our wealth. Beloved God, through His divine power, has given us everything we need for life and godliness through the knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence.

III. My Dear Brother, the challenge is that most often we miss the point of what constitutes wealth. We are tempted to define wealth only in financial abundance. Wealth goes beyond monetary values. That’s why the songwriter encourages us to count our many blessings and name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done. If you reflect and count your blessings, you will notice that even though you do not have millions in your bank account, you might be wealthier than someone with that in his or her account. Put value on your skills, abilities, your health, family and friends, and your life itself. Have you classified your good health as wealth? What about the peace at your home? Your children, your spouse, your job, and the list is endless. Beloved, begin to count your wealth and critically examine the source, and you will have the cause to praise God. And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things, at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.

IV. My Beloved Sister, do you have a cause to be thankful to God? Reflecting on God’s blessings will empower you to sing songs of gratitude and thankfulness to God for His provision. We must continually thank God for His blessings and recognise His sovereignty in our lives. Faithful stewardship means using our resources wisely and honouring God with our finances. Trusting in God's provision means believing that He will supply all our needs according to His riches in glory. We must trust in God's goodness and faithfulness, even in times of uncertainty. This is a DIVINE CALL FOR consistency sent forth through the Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Recognising God's goodness and faithfulness in our lives is crucial. We must continually thank God for His blessings and trust in His provision.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Contentment is a key aspect of living a life of faith and trust in God's provision. We must learn to be content with what we have and trust that God will supply all our needs.

PRAYER: Lord, help us to be mindful of your sovereignty and provision in our lives. May our lives be a testament to your goodness and faithfulness as we trust in your provision and live a life of stewardship and gratitude. In Jesus Christ's name we pray. Amen.

