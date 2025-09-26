People That Know Their God Shall Do Exploits

I. Son of Man, grace be unto you, and may the peace of God be with you and your household. Beloved, today, I expose you to a profound statement in scripture: 'And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall be corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.' This testament highlights the importance of knowing God and living a life of faith and obedience. The scripture emphasises the people who know their God. My question to you today is, do you know your God? How do you know your God? Who is your God? What is your relationship with your God? As believers, we are called to be people of knowledge and action, trusting in God's power and guidance. The evidence of knowing God manifests in being strong and doing exploits. Are you strong in the face of temptations? Where is your strength during challenges?

II. Daughter of Zion, we must understand that knowing God is more than just intellectual knowledge; it's about having a deep, personal relationship with Him. Developing a personal relationship with God will build up our faith and establish us to stand firm. When we know God, we understand His character, His ways, and His purposes. Such understanding will form the basis for our strength, especially in times of adversity. We can only do exploits in the Lord if we truly know Him. Doing exploits depends on our deep knowledge and understanding of God, which will then help us to take bold action and achieve great things for God's kingdom. It's about being proactive and making a difference in the world around us. If you know God, you will not be afraid of the storms of life. If you know God, you will always smile at the storms. If you know God, your feet will be established on the solid rock. If you know God, you will take refuge in His pavilion always.

III. My Beloved Sisters, faith and obedience are essential components of doing exploits for God, but our knowledge of Him is the fundamental thing. You cannot do exploits without knowing God and deepening a personal relationship with Him. Knowing God deepens our trust in His power, which will empower us to follow His commands, and then we can achieve great things. Beloved, our spiritual growth is essential for knowing God and doing exploits. We must continually seek God, study His Word, and apply its teachings to our lives. Doing exploits requires courage and boldness, which must emanate from our knowledge and understanding of God. You can’t do exploits based on an empty authority. Knowledge of God gives us the authority and the confidence to do exploits, and God will always honour His name. Understanding of God will guide us to step out in faith, do what He has directed us to do, and then trust in God's ability to fulfil His words. Personal knowledge of God is the believers’ source of power.

IV. My Dear Brother, knowledge of God will also help us to understand that serving others is a key aspect of doing exploits for God. When we serve others, we demonstrate God's love and care for them. Trusting in God's power and guidance is crucial for doing exploits. We must recognise that our abilities and strengths come from Him. Faithfulness and perseverance are essential for doing exploits. We must be committed to God's purposes and persevere through challenges and obstacles. Ultimately, our goal in doing exploits should be to bring glory to God. We must recognise that our achievements are not just about us but about honouring and glorifying God. This is a DIVINE CALL for deepening our knowledge of God sent forth through the Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The ; let us be inspired to deepen our relationship with God and take bold action for His kingdom.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE – Knowing God and doing exploits, we can live a life of purpose and significance, bringing glory to God and making a difference in the world around us.

PRAYER: May our lives be a testament to God's power and love as we seek to know Him and do exploits for His glory daily through Christ Jesus' name. Amen.

REF: Daniel 11:32

II Peter 3:18

II Timothy 3:16

